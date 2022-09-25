17-Year-Old Horrified After Aunt Makes Her Feel 'Like a Monster'

Is it ever okay to make a joke about someone who has passed?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aHtVx_0i9fvbVY00
Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash

It is incredibly tragic and horrible when a child passes away in some sort of accident, and the parents are left to grieve the aftermath of losing their child.

Every person's grieving process is different when they are mourning the loss of someone they loved, but most people can agree that a person's devastation is very valid, and that the loss of a loved one is no laughing matter.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a teenager 'feels like a monster' after making an insensitive comment about her cousin's passing.

The author begins her post by unfortunately explaining that her daughter passed away a year before from a catastrophic car accident. The author and her husband have been dealing with the impossible loss by attending therapy, but are still struggling quite a bit.

With that said, she also explains that neither she nor her husband have been able to go into their 15-year-old daughter's bedroom since she passed. They haven't been able to clean it or even step foot in it, and have ‘left it exactly how it was when she was alive’.

On another note, their niece came to visit last week and the couple made her a bed on the couch. However, the niece then asked why she couldn't sleep in ‘the guest room’, and her aunt and uncle told her that they don't have one so she needs to sleep on the couch.

What is the appropriate time limit to stop grieving the death of a child?

Their niece, who is 17 years old, then explained that she thought she would be able to sleep in their daughter's room since ‘it was a guest room now’. The aunt carefully explained to her niece that they 'haven't been able to change anything' in the room yet, and that was when the niece replied by 'rolling her eyes' and saying that 'it was a year ago and they needed to move on'.

When the author began to cry, the niece tried to apologise and attempted to ‘relate the loss’ of their daughter to the recent loss of her dog. That was when the aunt screamed back at the niece that 'her child wasn't a dog'.

The author's husband ultimately sent their niece home, but the author's sister called her later and accused her of being 'unreasonable' for 'making the niece feel like a monster' for what she said.

What do you think? Was the author's response entirely justified considering how much she is struggling with the death of her daughter? Or did the author overreact and shouldn't have responded the way that she did, especially because her niece now feels horrible about it?

