Woman ‘Unapologetically’ Plans to Marry Gay Best Friend

Should all marriages be founded on romantic love?

The decision to get married is no small choice, and is not something that a person should rush into and should be fully sure they're ready to do.

With that said, marriage today doesn't always look like it used to. There are a lot more unconventional marriages out there , whether they are open marriages or marriages with other agreements on the side.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman reveals that she is planning to marry her male best friend, who happens to be gay, and the two of them are entirely on board with the situation.

A Reddit post published on September 19, reported on by Soo Kim from Newsweek , has gone viral with 13,000 upvotes and close to 600 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that her family immigrated to America many decades ago, and her best friend's family did the same. Both families have been very close to each other since then, and both sets of parents decided to marry their children off to each other from the day they were born.

She continues on by explaining that the man she is expected to marry is actually 'her best friend, her soulmate, and her ride or die'. She says that the two of them are actually excited and happy to marry each other.

For one thing, they come from a similar culture and understand each other on a deep level. However, the author also reveals that her fiance is also a gay man, and has known this since he was a child.

Culture plays a huge role in marriage customs.

Arranged marriages are the norm in some cultures, and the author indicates that this is also a very common thing within her own culture. Her parents were always going to choose a marriage partner for her. With that said, her best friend and fiance is guaranteed to be 'cut off, bashed, and even physically hurt if he ever comes out'.

The author goes on to add that she and her best friend have always known that they'd end up being married, because it is the wish of their parents. For this reason, they have agreed to 'compromise' and put on the act of being 'a perfect couple for their families'. They plan to lie and say the author is infertile while also ‘suffering through one wedding kiss’, pursuing their own romantic relationships, and ‘no one ever has to know the truth’.

The author concludes her post by stating that she and her best friend won't move in together until after the wedding, but they're actually ‘excited’ about this setup. They know that they ‘deserve better’, but at least this way they can stick together and encourage each other to live their best life.

What do you think? Have the author and her best friend really thought this through, and is getting married actually the right decision for them considering their circumstances? Or is this actually a really great arrangement, and the couple are making the best of the cards they've been dealt in life?