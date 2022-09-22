Woman Horrified After 'Intrusive' Brother-in-Law Keeps ‘Bursting into Bathroom’

At what point does someone’s problematic behavior need to be addressed?

When it comes to family, even family by marriage such as in-laws, we all generally want to be there to support them and offer our help when necessary. But there are times when in-laws make it difficult to lend a helping hand.

While a person gets to choose who they marry, they don't get to choose who their in-laws are, which can result in clashing personalities .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman puts locks on her doors to stop her intrusive brother-in-law from invading her privacy, which results in her husband being furious with her.

A Reddit post published on September 18th, reported on by Matt Keeley from Newsweek , has gone viral with 25,000 upvotes and 5,500 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that her brother-in-law is now living with her, and has been for the last few weeks ever since his recent divorce was finalised. While the author's husband is close with his brother, the author doesn't know him too well.

As if this situation weren’t inconvenient enough, the author explains that her brother-in-law has a 'bad habit' of 'busting in on her' while she's either in the bathroom or her bedroom. She adds that the intrusions into her bedroom ‘aren't as bad’ because she's 'not usually exposed there’, but it can get ‘awkward’ if she's in the washroom. She also adds that while her brother-in-law does this to her, he never seems to walk in on her husband.

When she has brought this issue up to her husband, he usually 'laughs it off' and calls her 'paranoid'. She tried to explain how it's embarrassing when his brother walks in on her in the bathroom because she is 'exposed and it makes her uncomfortable', but her husband just said that he would talk to his brother again and make him apologise.

Invasion of privacy is a serious problem.

A recent event was the final straw. She was in the shower when her brother-in-law intentionally walked in on her, claiming he had to ‘use the facilities’. He knew she was in there, but he walked in anyway. That was when she decided to install a lock on the bathroom. She told her husband she would ‘only remove the lock when his brother moved out’, and he called her ‘childish’ and tried to remove the lock himself.

That was when the author decided to pack a bag and go to stay with her mother until her brother-in-law was no longer living in her home, since her husband wasn’t taking her concerns seriously.

What do you think? Was the author totally justified to install a lock on the bathroom after her brother-in-law invaded her privacy a dozen too many times? Or is her husband right in that she's being childish, and she just needs to get used to the odd time when her brother-in-law will walk in on her while she's in the bathroom?