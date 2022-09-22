‘Stressed Out' Dad Refuses to Help Care for Newborn Child

Should both parents be active in the childcare experience?

Having a newborn baby is a stressful and very busy phase of life for any new parent . Often the parent will be lacking sleep and will be under a lot of mental stress.

This is exactly why it's so important for partners to take an equal amount of responsibility in the care and raising of their children . It's incredibly hard to be a single parent while raising a child.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a father who works full-time refuses to help his wife with the care of their newborn baby, claiming that he's ‘too stressed’ after a hard day at work.

A Reddit post published on September 19th, reported on by Samantha Berlin from Newsweek , has gone viral with 11,200 upvotes and 2,300 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she has a newborn baby, and ever since the child was born she has been up from 1 a.m. to 11 p.m. every single day. While she can get a few naps in throughout the day, it is not enough sleep for her to be able to function properly.

Her husband, on the other hand, works close to 40 hours a week and when he gets home he refuses to help with the childcare. He expects the author to care for their child 100% of the time because he's had 'a hard day at work'.

The author explains a situation from a few days ago where she was napping when her husband got home from work. Her husband went to play video games for 20 minutes or so, until he woke her up to 'tell her to feed their crying newborn'.

Raising children is a team effort.

When the husband woke the author up from her nap, she didn't react the way he expected her to. She simply picked up their newborn baby and handed the baby to her husband, then told him that she wasn't feeding the baby and she was 'going to bed instead'.

The author states that her husband, his friends, and his family are now calling her and texting her telling her that she was in the wrong for going to bed because 'it's her job to care for their baby because she's a stay-at-home mom'.

What do you think? Was the author entirely justified to create a boundary with her husband and communicate her need for sleep and his need to help out with their baby? Or are her husband and his family right in that it's her job to care for the baby since she's a stay-at-home mom, and she dropped the ball on this one?