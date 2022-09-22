15-Year-Old Horrified After Learning She is the 'Product of an Affair’

Gillian Sisley

Do children have the right to know who their biological parents are?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nGrOw_0i5qIUJ700
Photo by Sinitta Leunen on Unsplash

There are a lot of things that can break up a marriage, and at the top of that list are disagreements over finances as well as infidelity or a lack of commitment to the relationship.

Learning that your spouse has been unfaithful is heartbreaking enough, but it only becomes worse when there is a child as a result of the infidelity.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a teen learns that she was born out of an affair, and goes on a search for her biological father despite the outcry of her family.

Do children have the right to know who their biological parents are?

A Reddit post published on September 18th, reported on by Samantha Berlin from Newsweek, has gone viral with 12,900 upvotes and 1,900 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she's always had a strained relationship with her family, but she never really understood why. However, just recently she discovered that she was a 'child of infidelity'.

She goes on to explain that her mom cheated on her dad, and the author herself was the result of that affair. She just turned 15, and her three other siblings are the biological children of her father.

When the author originally learned that she was the product of an affair, she moved in with her grandparents because her father said he would only stay with her mom if the author moved out. This was 6 months ago, and she is still living with her grandparents.

The author goes on the add that, unfortunately, ever since the affair was exposed she has been treated 'like garbage' by most of her family members, and even some of her friends. She also hasn't spoken to her dad ever since she moved out of the house half of a year ago.

Children should not be blamed for the crimes of their parents.

Since being cast aside by most of her family, the author has barely spoken to anyone, and has spoken to her mother just one time in the last 2 months because she asked her for information about her biological father. Her mom originally refused, but the author was able to collect enough information to go on a hunt for herself.

She explains that her aunt is one of the only relatives who still treat her the same as before, and with her ‘suspicions’ the aunt tracked down the man she thought was the author's biological father. DNA tests were able to confirm everything.

The author's biological father didn't even know that she existed, and he was ‘excited’ to learn about her. His family also treated her very kindly. Her biological father told her that he didn't know her mum was married at the time of the affair, and when he learnt she was he left her. His wife and children are also very excited that the author is now part of their life, and she's been spending a lot more time with them and is getting to know them well.

However, the author's family is now very upset that she went to seek out her biological father, and they’ve insisted that they're 'hurt by her actions' because she is trying to 'replace them'. But she's not sure what they expected to happen when they started treating her so horribly after the affair was exposed.

What do you think? Is the author in the wrong for pursuing a relationship with her biological father and his family after her own family shunned her following the news of the affair? Or is the author entirely within her right to know where she comes from, and her family got exactly what they deserved after treating her so terribly when the news surfaced?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Parents# Children# Psychology# Relationships# Social Media

Comments / 262

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
107937 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Furious After Pregnant Woman Refuses to Let Her Touch Belly

Should in-laws be exceptions to boundaries or rules?. When a person is experiencing pregnancy, their body goes through a lot of uncomfortable changes that they cannot control. In general, there are plenty of unpleasant side effects to being pregnant.

Read full story
25 comments

Mother-in-Law Demands that Bride 'Return Gown' She Hates

How much say should an in-law have in a bride’s choice of wedding dress?. For a lot of women, they dream about their ideal wedding day many years before it takes place or they start planning it. People can get very wrapped up in the details of planning a wedding because they are so passionate about having the ‘perfect day’ realised.

Read full story
77 comments

Woman Steals Family Heirloom from Adopted Child Who ‘Isn’t Real Family'

Is family only legitimate if they’re related by blood?. Families can be made up of all different situations and scenarios. While many may consist of biological family members, in other cases blended families are formed through stepchildren, adoption, and even through chosen family.

Read full story
36 comments

Adult Children Furious at Mother for 'Having an Affair'

At what point should parents be allowed to do what they want, even if their children disapprove?. It doesn't matter the age of a child, if their parents choose to separate it is generally a traumatic or upsetting experience in most cases. It isn't uncommon for children to have the wish that their parents will eventually get back together.

Read full story
1 comments

'Bridezilla' Lies About Child-Free Wedding to Exclude 5-Year-Old Niece

Is deception forgivable if it’s just for one event, on one day?. The concept of child-free weddings isn't anything new, but it is certainly a trend that has been catching on more and more in recent years, despite the criticism or backlash that may come from parents in a groom and bride's life.

Read full story
83 comments

17-Year-Old Horrified After Aunt Makes Her Feel 'Like a Monster'

Is it ever okay to make a joke about someone who has passed?. It is incredibly tragic and horrible when a child passes away in some sort of accident, and the parents are left to grieve the aftermath of losing their child.

Read full story
62 comments

Man ‘Outraged’ After Girlfriend Plans Vacation with ‘Ex-Boyfriend’

Is keeping contact with an ex-romantic partner considered cheating?. After so many years of not being able to travel due to the pandemic, many people are finally looking forward to getting back out there and seeing the world.

Read full story
97 comments

Mother-in-Law Refuses to Pay for Grandson's College Tuition After 'Coming Out'

What is a grandparent to do when their child’s lifestyle doesn’t match their ideologies?. It's no secret that there is a real problem in the US when it comes to student debt and access to education for all young people today. Data shows that the national student debt currently sits at $1.6 trillion in the United States.

Read full story
257 comments

Woman Horrified by Sister-in-Law's 'Plot' to Make Her Divorce Husband

When does the interference of in-law’s go too far?. Anyone who has in-laws will tell you that navigating this sort of relationship can be rocky at the best of times, and in some cases can be almost impossible to find a middle ground.

Read full story
46 comments

Father 'Steals' Wedding Dress Budget to Buy iPad for Child

Should a partner ever use money on a purchase that wasn’t agreed on?. Weddings are an incredibly costly venture, and not something that someone shouldn’t jump into without their eyes fully open.

Read full story
50 comments

56-Year-Old Father Demands Grandchild Refer to Newborn Baby as 'Aunt'

What role do significant age gaps play in family dynamics?. While it's never a happy thing when a marriage ends in divorce, stats show that 70% of adults who get divorced will go on to remarry and potentially have more children down the road.

Read full story
83 comments

Woman ‘Unapologetically’ Plans to Marry Gay Best Friend

The decision to get married is no small choice, and is not something that a person should rush into and should be fully sure they're ready to do. With that said, marriage today doesn't always look like it used to. There are a lot more unconventional marriages out there, whether they are open marriages or marriages with other agreements on the side.

Read full story
26 comments

Mother-in-Law Demands 15-Year-Old Accept 'Body-Shaming' Gifts

How much power should in-laws have over their grandchildren?. Though this may not be everyone's experience, some people may have the opportunity in their lives to have grandchildren and find out what it's like to be a grandparent.

Read full story
135 comments

Woman 'Abandons' Baby Niece with Strangers to Go Out to Party

Whose job is it to organize childcare for an infant?. Coordinating childcare can be a really cumbersome experience, especially since the pandemic made it even harder to secure affordable and accessible childcare for many parents in the US.

Read full story
95 comments

Woman Horrified After 'Intrusive' Brother-in-Law Keeps ‘Bursting into Bathroom’

At what point does someone’s problematic behavior need to be addressed?. When it comes to family, even family by marriage such as in-laws, we all generally want to be there to support them and offer our help when necessary. But there are times when in-laws make it difficult to lend a helping hand.

Read full story
223 comments

Mother-in-Law Refuses to Feed New Mom of 5-Week-Old Baby

How important is it to treat your in-laws with respect?. While a person chooses their partner when they get married, the thing that they don't get to have a choice in is all the family members that come along from their partner's side.

Read full story
105 comments

‘Stressed Out' Dad Refuses to Help Care for Newborn Child

Should both parents be active in the childcare experience?. Having a newborn baby is a stressful and very busy phase of life for any new parent. Often the parent will be lacking sleep and will be under a lot of mental stress.

Read full story
54 comments

Woman ‘Feels Violated’ After Coworker Goes through Her Purse

We spend 21% of our waking hours at work, whether it's in an office or remotely. Whatever the set-up, most of us likely have to work with coworkers, which as we all know can be a rather tricky reality with some people.

Read full story
88 comments

18-Year-Old Furious After Mom Calls Her 'Bad Sister' for Studying Abroad

How active should teens be in the raising of their younger siblings?. They say that ‘to raise a child takes a village’, and that's just one example of how difficult it is to be a parent and raise young children into self-sufficient members of society.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy