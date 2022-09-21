Woman ‘Feels Violated’ After Coworker Goes through Her Purse

Should all offenses at the workplace be reported?

We spend 21% of our waking hours at work , whether it's in an office or remotely. Whatever the set-up, most of us likely have to work with coworkers, which as we all know can be a rather tricky reality with some people.

Odds are, there are plenty of us who have had a negative run-in with a co-worker or even have one that we have difficulty getting along with even to this day. But what is a person to do when a co-worker crosses a major boundary?

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman catches her co-worker in the act of going through her purse, and she decides to report him for it.

A Reddit post published on September 16, reported on by Sarah Santora from Newsweek , has gone viral with 14,100 upvotes and 2,500 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she works at a corporate location, and has her own desk in an open working space. With that said, she generally gets along with most of her coworkers, only she's found herself in a tricky situation with one of them recently.

She goes on to explain that she came back from a bathroom break only to find her coworker Martin with 'both hands inside of her purse'. She adds that she was 'shocked' by this, especially because she has ‘very personal items’ in her purse.

When the author demanded what he was doing, he told her he 'was just looking for her phone charger’ to use to charge his own phone.

Is there ever a valid excuse for invading someone's privacy in the workplace?

Feeling very uncomfortable and unsettled by the situation, the author ultimately decided that Martin had overstepped a massive boundary. She went to her manager and filed a company report against him with HR.

Though she felt this was completely justified, she goes on to explain that Martin got in trouble for what he did, and now her co-workers are pissed off at her, saying that she ‘overreacted and went overboard’ by reporting him. A female coworker even told her to 'get over herself' and 'stop crying victim' over a simple 'misunderstanding'.

What do you think? Was the author totally justified in filing a report against Martin for going through her purse? Or are her coworkers right in that she went overboard and shouldn't have gotten him in trouble for what was obviously just a misunderstanding?