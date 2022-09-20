Woman Shunned by Community After Calling Cops on 'Aggressive' Neighbor

Gillian Sisley

How many precautions should a person take to feel safe?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31GyE0_0i3BGehA00
Photo by Matt Popovich on Unsplash

For most people, their home is considered a space where they can feel safe and unwind at the end of the day. At least, this is how it's meant to be.

With that said, we can’t choose our neighbors or the people who live close to us. And unfortunately, stories of nightmare neighbours are not exactly uncommon and can lead to intervention from the police or local authorities.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a stranger shows up at a woman's front door late at night and aggressively rings the doorbell and bangs on her door, and so out of fear she calls the police. But this decision has unexpected consequences.

How many precautions should a person take to feel safe?

A Reddit post published on September 15th, reported on by Sophie Lloyd from Newsweek, has gone viral with 6,300 upvotes and close to 1,000 comments.

The author starts her post by explaining that she recently bought a house in the same neighbourhood her sister lives in. This is considered a ‘good’ neighbourhood with lots of parks and trails, and has a good school system.

She goes on to add that, in general, it is a great area, which is important considering that she is a single woman with no children, whereas a lot of the other homes in the community have kids. She is somewhat of an 'outlier' among the locals because she is child-free.

With that said, recently she was watching TV at night when someone she didn't know showed up at her front door. It was a stranger she didn't know who started ringing her doorbell repeatedly and knocking very loudly. Her dogs ‘started freaking out’, and because she lives alone she began to feel afraid of the aggressive and unrelenting knocking. For this very reason, she decided to call the cops.

Do women have the right to involve the police whenever they feel uncomfortable?

The strange man went away after about 5 minutes, and then the cops showed up 20 minutes later. When she showed them the video from her doorbell, they said that they 'knew who the person was' and left.

The next day, however, the author received an angry telephone call from her sister. Apparently, the stranger had been the 'local watch guy and school teacher' named Dave, who wanted to talk to the author about ‘driving too fast in the neighbourhood’. But she didn’t know that, and didn’t understand why he didn’t try to call or text first before showing up unannounced at her home late at night.

Since calling the cops on Dave, the author has been the subject of gossip within the community, and it was apparently brought up at a local PTA meeting that her sister attended. Because the author wasn't there and her sister was instead, her sister ended up having to ‘defend the author’ and apparently 'looks bad now by association'. The sister is now demanding the author apologize to Dave for 'going crazy' and calling the police on him, warning that if she doesn't make this right she's going to be ‘shunned out of the neighbourhood for good’.

What do you think? Was the author totally justified to call the police after a strange man was banging on her front door late at night? Or did the author truly overreact, and should have given this man the benefit of the doubt rather than calling the police on him?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Parents# Children# Safety# Psychology# Social Media

Comments / 126

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
106707 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Woman ‘Unapologetically’ Plans to Marry Gay Best Friend

The decision to get married is no small choice, and is not something that a person should rush into and should be fully sure they're ready to do. With that said, marriage today doesn't always look like it used to. There are a lot more unconventional marriages out there, whether they are open marriages or marriages with other agreements on the side.

Read full story

Mother-in-Law Demands 15-Year-Old Accept 'Body-Shaming' Gifts

How much power should in-laws have over their grandchildren?. Though this may not be everyone's experience, some people may have the opportunity in their lives to have grandchildren and find out what it's like to be a grandparent.

Read full story

Woman 'Abandons' Baby Niece with Strangers to Go Out to Party

Whose job is it to organize childcare for an infant?. Coordinating childcare can be a really cumbersome experience, especially since the pandemic made it even harder to secure affordable and accessible childcare for many parents in the US.

Read full story

Woman Horrified After 'Intrusive' Brother-in-Law Keeps ‘Bursting into Bathroom’

At what point does someone’s problematic behavior need to be addressed?. When it comes to family, even family by marriage such as in-laws, we all generally want to be there to support them and offer our help when necessary. But there are times when in-laws make it difficult to lend a helping hand.

Read full story
100 comments

Mother-in-Law Refuses to Feed New Mom of 5-Week-Old Baby

How important is it to treat your in-laws with respect?. While a person chooses their partner when they get married, the thing that they don't get to have a choice in is all the family members that come along from their partner's side.

Read full story
53 comments

‘Stressed Out' Dad Refuses to Help Care for Newborn Child

Should both parents be active in the childcare experience?. Having a newborn baby is a stressful and very busy phase of life for any new parent. Often the parent will be lacking sleep and will be under a lot of mental stress.

Read full story
30 comments

15-Year-Old Horrified After Learning She is the 'Product of an Affair’

Do children have the right to know who their biological parents are?. There are a lot of things that can break up a marriage, and at the top of that list are disagreements over finances as well as infidelity or a lack of commitment to the relationship.

Read full story
158 comments

Woman ‘Feels Violated’ After Coworker Goes through Her Purse

We spend 21% of our waking hours at work, whether it's in an office or remotely. Whatever the set-up, most of us likely have to work with coworkers, which as we all know can be a rather tricky reality with some people.

Read full story
87 comments

18-Year-Old Furious After Mom Calls Her 'Bad Sister' for Studying Abroad

How active should teens be in the raising of their younger siblings?. They say that ‘to raise a child takes a village’, and that's just one example of how difficult it is to be a parent and raise young children into self-sufficient members of society.

Read full story
6 comments

Carpool Mom 'Abandons' Child After Not Taking Them to School

Should parents always be ready to help other parents?. It's no secret that parenting is very difficult, and the saying ‘it takes a village’ very accurately depicts this. With that said, it is still the responsibility of a child's true parent to look after their care and make sure they have everything they need.

Read full story
85 comments

Man 'Steals' Partner's Credit Card After Refusing to Give it Back

Is it actually possible to ‘steal’ from someone you share your life with?. If having a romantic relationship were easy, everyone would be doing it. But of course, there are a lot of life practicalities to navigate such as finances, careers, other relationships, family, and so much more. Not every couple will be on the same page with each of these things.

Read full story
50 comments

Woman Demands Husband and Brother Tell Her 'Secret' They're Keeping

Everyone has the right to privacy, and don’t have to tell their private business to just anybody who asks. With that said, in certain relationships, secrets can be very, very harmful. They can even cause some real damage if handled improperly.

Read full story
50 comments

Woman Refuses to Split $400 Rent with Boyfriend

How should finances be handled between those in dating relationships?. It’s no secret that there is a major student debt problem in the United States, and for this very reason, most young people struggle as they are making their way through their higher education.

Read full story
49 comments

Mother Furious After Son Reveals 'Family Secret' About Divorce to Siblings

Should some family secrets be kept in the dark from as many people as possible?. For children who experience their parents separating, there’s a lot of psychological damage and turmoil that can take place. In some cases, they may experience feelings of isolation, rejection and loneliness as their try to process the change in their family.

Read full story
52 comments

Father Refuses to Give Son Late Mother's Necklace Intended for Daughter

Who should be entitled to someone’s possessions when they pass?. It's incredibly devastating when someone passes away, especially if it was unexpected and no one is prepared for it. And in most cases, if a person passes away, they usually have some sort of will created to indicate what should go to whom.

Read full story
45 comments

Woman Refuses to Keep Paying for Boyfriend's Bills

What does true equality look like in a relationship?. Modern day romantic relationships aren't always easy to figure out or navigate for a variety of reasons. Whether it's the complexity of the personalities working together, or trying to maneuver around societal and gender expectations, a lot of couples struggle with finding a comfortable equilibrium in today's society.

Read full story
135 comments

Mother-in-Law Furious After 6-Year-Old Isn’t Allowed to Visit to Escape 'Toxic Home'

Should in-laws always be allowed to have access to their grandchildren?. One of the main responsibilities of a parent is to protect their children from harm and ensure that they are growing up in a healthy and stable environment. With that said, not every parent is necessarily intentional about doing what's completely right for their kid.

Read full story
84 comments

Gay Man Refuses to Help Family Who 'Disowned' Him 23 Years Ago

Should you always help your family, no matter what they’ve done to you?. Navigating family relationships can get quite tricky, and for some people the mixing of personalities just makes it impossible to have a healthy dynamic.

Read full story
11 comments

Father Pressures Kids to Call New Wife 'Mom'

How should children react to welcoming a new stepparent?. As if experiencing the divorce of two parents wasn’t hard enough, for many children things can get even harder when one or both parents start dating again and possibly get remarried. That can be difficult territory to navigate.

Read full story
92 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy