Woman Shunned by Community After Calling Cops on 'Aggressive' Neighbor

How many precautions should a person take to feel safe?

For most people, their home is considered a space where they can feel safe and unwind at the end of the day. At least, this is how it's meant to be.

With that said, we can’t choose our neighbors or the people who live close to us. And unfortunately, stories of nightmare neighbours are not exactly uncommon and can lead to intervention from the police or local authorities.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a stranger shows up at a woman's front door late at night and aggressively rings the doorbell and bangs on her door, and so out of fear she calls the police. But this decision has unexpected consequences.

A Reddit post published on September 15th, reported on by Sophie Lloyd from Newsweek , has gone viral with 6,300 upvotes and close to 1,000 comments.

The author starts her post by explaining that she recently bought a house in the same neighbourhood her sister lives in. This is considered a ‘good’ neighbourhood with lots of parks and trails, and has a good school system.

She goes on to add that, in general, it is a great area, which is important considering that she is a single woman with no children, whereas a lot of the other homes in the community have kids. She is somewhat of an 'outlier' among the locals because she is child-free.

With that said, recently she was watching TV at night when someone she didn't know showed up at her front door. It was a stranger she didn't know who started ringing her doorbell repeatedly and knocking very loudly. Her dogs ‘started freaking out’, and because she lives alone she began to feel afraid of the aggressive and unrelenting knocking. For this very reason, she decided to call the cops.

Do women have the right to involve the police whenever they feel uncomfortable?

The strange man went away after about 5 minutes, and then the cops showed up 20 minutes later. When she showed them the video from her doorbell, they said that they 'knew who the person was' and left.

The next day, however, the author received an angry telephone call from her sister. Apparently, the stranger had been the 'local watch guy and school teacher' named Dave, who wanted to talk to the author about ‘driving too fast in the neighbourhood’. But she didn’t know that, and didn’t understand why he didn’t try to call or text first before showing up unannounced at her home late at night.

Since calling the cops on Dave, the author has been the subject of gossip within the community, and it was apparently brought up at a local PTA meeting that her sister attended. Because the author wasn't there and her sister was instead, her sister ended up having to ‘defend the author’ and apparently 'looks bad now by association'. The sister is now demanding the author apologize to Dave for 'going crazy' and calling the police on him, warning that if she doesn't make this right she's going to be ‘shunned out of the neighbourhood for good’.

What do you think? Was the author totally justified to call the police after a strange man was banging on her front door late at night? Or did the author truly overreact, and should have given this man the benefit of the doubt rather than calling the police on him?