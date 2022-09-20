Man 'Steals' Partner's Credit Card After Refusing to Give it Back

Is it actually possible to ‘steal’ from someone you share your life with?

If having a romantic relationship were easy, everyone would be doing it. But of course, there are a lot of life practicalities to navigate such as finances , careers, other relationships, family, and so much more. Not every couple will be on the same page with each of these things.

Finances, in particular, cause a lot of issues in relationships, acting as one of the leading causes of arguments and fights between couples . In more severe cases, these issues can lead to separation or divorce.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man takes his partner’s credit card from her without permission, and refuses to give it back.

A Reddit post published on September 16, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek , has gone viral with an incredible 15,200 upvotes and 4,000 comments.

The author begins by explaining that she has been with her boyfriend for over three years, and they’ve been through quite a lot together. The author has been ‘jumping from job to job’ for some time, while her boyfriend has been unemployed at points due to his physical disability. They’ve both been struggling to find opportunities with work.

The author continues on with the context that she has been the one paying rent, for bills, and any other necessities that the two of them need. Recently, her boyfriend asked for her credit card. When she asked ‘why’, he said he wanted to ‘go buy some food’. Thus, the author passed over her credit card, but said she wanted it back when he returned.

However, when the boyfriend returned, and the author asked for her card back, he replied that ‘he would keep it so that he could start handling paying for stuff’ on the author’s behalf. She felt very uncomfortable with this comment, and demanded her card back, but the boyfriend would not return it, claiming that the author should ‘trust him’, and swearing that ‘he wouldn’t use it’.

Feeling very weird about her boyfriend’s motives, the author cancelled her credit card the next morning and requested a new one. She then states that he must have tried to use the card, despite promising not to, because he called her confused as to why the card wouldn’t work anymore. She told him she cancelled it and registered for a new one because he refused to give it back.

The boyfriend then became furious on the phone, ‘scolding’ her for being ‘so petty’ and for ‘not trusting him’ with her finances. He then accused her of being ‘financially abusive lately’ by not letting him buy things.

What do you think? Is the author in the wrong for not trusting her partner, and cancelling her credit card behind his back when he wouldn’t return it? Or does the author have fantastic instincts, did what she needed to protect herself, and she needs to recognize that her boyfriend is gaslighting her after he went back on his word to not use her card again?