Woman Demands Husband and Brother Tell Her 'Secret' They're Keeping

Are people entitled to their secrets?

Everyone has the right to privacy, and don’t have to tell their private business to just anybody who asks. With that said, in certain relationships, secrets can be very, very harmful . They can even cause some real damage if handled improperly.

In marriage, in particular, secrets can be a dangerous thing. When a person makes their vows, they are agreeing to share life together, and for this reason, there is a little less privacy than with other relationships in life. When a married person starts keeping secrets from their spouse, things can get complicated very quickly.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman realizes her husband and brother are keeping what seems to be a significant secret from her, and she wonders whether or not she should do some detective work to find out the truth.

A Reddit post published on September 16, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek , has gone viral with 8,700 upvotes and 1,800 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that her husband and brother used to be very close to one another, but some sort of falling out took place, and now they’re not speaking to each other. However, when the author tries to ask either of them what happened, they both refuse to tell her anything.

She’s very uncomfortable with the situation, because she feels like she’s been dragged into the middle of a fight she’s not even part of. Her husband and brother refuse to be in the same room together, and neither will make it clear what the issue is. The author is especially missing her brother, as she doesn’t see much of him anymore, when she used to have him and his wife over often for dinners before this all went down.

The author recently set up a dinner, but she intentionally told her brother her husband wouldn’t be home, while she told her husband they were ‘having guests over’ but didn’t specify who it would be.

Everything must eventually come to light.

When her brother and sister-in-law finally arrived at the scheduled dinner, things were tense from the beginning—her husband even tried to kick her brother out of the house. When the brother and sister-in-law eventually left after eating, the husband got incredibly angry with his wife.

He was furious at her for inviting her brother for dinner behind his back, and after a massive fight, they are no longer speaking. The author’s brother isn’t mad at her for lying about her husband being home, but did say that ‘if her husband says anything about it, she should tell him and he’d deal with it’.

What do you think? Was the author entirely in the wrong to trick her brother and husband into having dinner together? Or does it seem like something is very wrong here, and the author needs to get to the bottom of things and find out what the heck her brother and husband are keeping from her?