Mother Furious After Son Reveals 'Family Secret' About Divorce to Siblings

Should some family secrets be kept in the dark from as many people as possible?

For children who experience their parents separating, there’s a lot of psychological damage and turmoi l that can take place. In some cases, they may experience feelings of isolation , rejection and loneliness as their try to process the change in their family.

The other thing that can tear people apart are secrets that are swept under the rug with hopes they never come to light. And yet, a lot of lies will tend to be exposed eventually.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man tells his siblings the real reason why their parents divorced, resulting in his mother being furious with him for making his siblings ‘hate her’.

A Reddit post published on September 16, reported on by Samantha Berlin from Newsweek , has gone viral with 10,000 upvotes and close to 1,000 comments.

The author—22 years old— explains that his parents got divorced some time ago as a result of his mother having an affair with his father’s best friend. While the author knows about the affair, his siblings didn’t know the actual reason for the divorce.

The author adds the context that his mother’s infidelity caused the destruction of not just one but two marriages. The divorce itself caused a lot of upset for the author’s younger siblings as well, ages 18, 15 and 12.

Their father, distraught by the affair, kicked their mother out, but the younger children didn’t know about the cheating and for that reason, they ‘saw their dad as the bad guy who kicked out their mom’. The 15 and 12-year-old ultimately decided to live with their mom, while the author and his 18-year-old sibling stayed with their dad. Their father only had visitation with his younger children on weekends.

Even after divorce, parents must learn to co-parent together.

Despite the 18-year-old choosing to stay with their father, the author clarifies that his teen sibling still ‘resented’ their dad because he didn’t know about the affair. Meanwhile, his mom went on to marry his father’s best friend, with whom she had the affair that broke up the marriage. For this very reason, the author lost respect for his stepfather since he ‘went after’ a married woman. His siblings, however, love their stepdad.

The author’s father is getting married in October now, and he’s asked his younger children to attend the wedding. The two younger siblings, however, ‘became mean and shamed’ their dad for getting married. They also accused him of ‘cheating’ since he started dating his now-fiancee just a few months after the divorce. The siblings then went on to accuse their father’s fiancee of being ‘the reason their parents' marriage fell apart’.

That was the last straw for the author, and he immediately corrected them by explaining the truth behind their mother’s infidelity, and that being the true cause of the separation. The siblings were shocked, and immediately moved out of their mom’s house after confronting their mom and stepdad about their affair. The author’s stepdad is now accusing him of being in the wrong for telling his siblings the truth of what happened, because they ‘hate their mom now’.

What do you think? Was the author entirely in the wrong for correcting his siblings when they falsely accused their father of cheating, and thus sabotaging his own marriage? Or did the mother and stepdad get exactly what they deserved, since they had an affair and that was how their relationship started, and actions have consequences?