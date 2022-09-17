Man Demands Ex-Wife Keep Affair 'Secret' Before Wedding Day

How honest should parents be with their children when it comes to divorce?

It’s heartbreaking when a couple chooses to divorce, especially when there are children involved. The children always, unfortunately, suffer quite a bit when their parents decide to separate.

There can be a lot of different reasons why a couple may choose to separate. Data shows that two of the main reasons tend to be extreme disagreements that cannot be resolved, or some sort of infidelity that took place.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother grapples with the decision of whether or not to tell her daughter about her ex’s infidelity in the wake of his wedding day to his former mistress.

A Reddit post published on September 15, reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek , has gone viral with an incredible 20,700 upvotes and 4,700 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she is now divorced, and she and her ex have a teenage daughter together who is 14 years old. The couple ultimately ended their marriage because the author’s husband had an affair. Cheating was the final straw for her.

The couple decided not to tell their teenage daughter the exact reason why they chose to separate, which is a decision that has now come back to haunt the author. Fast-forward several years, and the ex-husband is getting married soon to the very woman he cheated on his child’s mother with.

While the author agreed to let her daughter attend the wedding, she told her ex that he had to be responsible for getting his daughter to the wedding. The ex agreed to this stipulation, and things were supposed to be fine… until, of course, they weren’t.

What is considered ‘unforgivable’ in terms of a parent’s actions?

The author explains that her ex recently called her up asking her for a ‘huge favor’. He needed her to take their daughter to his wedding, because he was no longer able to pick her up. He stated that he needed to pick up his future in-laws at the airport instead.

She declined this request, reminding him that her one stipulation had been that he coordinate the transportation of their daughter. 10 minutes after their chat, the daughter ran downstairs ‘crying’, and telling her mom she was ‘terrible’ for not ‘wanting her to spend time with her father’.

The author insisted that ‘this wasn’t the case’, but wouldn’t tell her daughter the truth about why she couldn’t bring herself to drive to her ex’s upcoming wedding. She’s now getting messages from other family members who are calling her ‘heartless and cold’ for ‘trying to ruin her ex’s special day’ over a relationship that was ‘long over’. The author is wondering if she should be honest with her daughter about the affair, and the fact that her father is marrying the woman he cheated on her mom with, which is whys she refuses to go anywhere near that wedding.

What do you think? Should the author be entirely honest with her daughter about the affair, and exactly why she can’t bring herself to attend the ex’s wedding? Or should she just let the storm pass, and should never let her daughter know that her soon-to-be stepmom also had an affair with her father, resulting in the divorce of the teen’s parents?