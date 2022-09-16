Pregnant Woman Furious After ‘Warning’ for Nap at Work

Gillian Sisley

Should someone ever be reprimanded for being pregnant?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2STtyE_0hyJb8Qj00
Photo by Jernej Graj on Unsplash

Anyone who has been pregnant before can tell you first-hand just how much of a toll being pregnant takes on the body. From general pain and discomfort, to nausea, to hormonal fluctuations, and everything else in between, it can be a lot for any person.

With that said, despite the toll that this can take, and the unpleasant realities related to being pregnant, there are those that don’t believe pregnant people deserve any sort of special treatment. On the flip side, there are others who sincerely believe that pregnant people need to be cut some slack.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a pregnant woman begins napping at work on company time, and when she’s caught she’s quick to place the blame on someone else.

Should someone ever be reprimanded for being pregnant?

A Reddit post published on September 15, reported on by Sara Santora from Newsweek, has gone viral with an impressive 14,100 upvotes and 3,000 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she works in an office setting, and gets along pretty well with her co-workers. One of her colleagues, in particular, is currently pregnant, and the two will often spend breaks together in the breakroom.

The co-worker, who is pregnant, has been feeling the physical toll of carrying a child, and for that reason, she’s tried to sneak in a nap or two in during her workday, just to keep her going.

With this context in mind, the author explains that she and her co-worker were both in the breakroom recently, and while the author was just listening to music, her colleague set her head down on the table for what was intended to be a quick nap.

Is it ever appropriate to nap on company time?

With that said, when the author’s break was up, she put her headphones away and simply got back to work. But what she didn’t know was that her colleague was out cold and napping, and she didn’t wake up in time to return to work. 30 minutes later, their boss found her napping on company time in the breakroom and gave her a ‘verbal warning’ that was put on her professional record.

While this was an unfortunate incident, the colleague then did something rather shocking. She approached the author, furious, and blamed the author for the verbal warning she had received from their boss. She accused the author of being ‘careless and selfish’ for not waking her, a heavily pregnant woman, up from her nap. The author was baffled by this accusation, because she wasn’t sure how any of this could be her fault.

What do you think? Was the author truly careless and selfish for not waking up her pregnant colleague from her nap? Or is it not at all the author’s responsibility to police another grown woman’s nap time, and she’s not at all to blame here?

# Work# Pregnancy# Relationships# Psychology# Social Media

