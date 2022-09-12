Woman Refuses to Let Autistic Friend of Husband Stay in Home

When does loyalty to a friend go too far?

Loyalty is generally seen as an admirable quality when it comes to relationships , whether romantic or platonic. With that said, there are always elements that can make it so that loyalty isn’t always so black and white.

Navigating romantic relationships can especially get tricky, and for this reason, many people find that they have more frequent and heated arguments in romantic relationships versus platonic ones.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman refuses to let her husband’s friend with autism continue living with them, creating a rift between the couple.

A Reddit post reported on by Samantha Berlin from Newsweek has gone viral with 10,300 upvotes and 2,700 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he has a friend who is on the autism spectrum, and the air conditioning in his friend’s apartment broke down during a heat wave. For this reason, he invited his friend to stay with him and his wife for a few days.

With that said, the author’s friend has ‘some sensory issues’ as a result of his autism, and for this reason, he ‘only sleeps on silk sheets’. The author rushed out to buy some for his friend so that he could be as comfortable as possible, taking the ‘sensory issues’ very seriously.

The author adds the context that his friend received his diagnosis later in life, and didn’t share this news with many other people. He confided in the author about this diagnosis, and for this reason, the author tries to accommodate his friend's sensory sensitives as a way to honor their long-term friendship.

It is common for those diagnosed with autism to also have sensory sensitivities.

All was going well, until the second day of the friend’s stay when he started to complain about a ‘weird smell’ in the house that was giving him headaches. After some investigating, they realized it was the perfume the author’s wife wore every day.

The author also adds the important context that he hasn’t shared with his wife the fact that their friend has sensory sensitivities or has been diagnosed with autism, so he states she’s ‘not as clued into his needs’. The author ultimately requested that his wife go change or shower so that his friend could enjoy dinner with them.

He goes on to explain that his wife ‘not only refused’, but tried to also ‘kick his friend out of the house’ for being ‘high maintenance’. His wife ultimately said that either she or the friend need to stay in a hotel for the night, and the author told his wife that she needed to go because he ‘couldn’t send his friend off on his own when he was clearly so upset’ by all of the commotion.

What do you think? Is the author just being a good person by sticking up for his friend, and trying to accommodate his needs? Or is the author being unreasonable and expecting too much from his wife, considering he hasn’t shared his friend’s diagnosis with her at all?