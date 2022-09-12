'Neglectful' Mom Furious at Husband After Attending Sister's Wedding

Is there ever a valid reason to leave minor children behind to attend a wedding?

Weddings are a celebratory time for all involved , not just for the bride and groom. Family members and friends have the chance to see their loved ones make a wonderful commitment to one another, which truly is something to celebrate.

However, weddings can also cause a lot of logistical issues for guests who wish to attend. Many have to coordinate their own travel plans , room and board, and even childcare in cases when the wedding is child-free.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman attends her sister’s wedding despite her husband’s refusal and leaving children behind, resulting in her husband accusing her of being a ‘neglectful’ parent.

Is there ever a valid reason to leave minor children behind to attend a wedding?

A Reddit post published on September 8, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with an incredible 26,800 upvotes and 3,100 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she is a stay-at-home mom with three kids, and she looks after her children while her husband is at work. With that said, her sister got married last week, and the wedding was several hours away.

Her husband made it clear that he wasn’t going to attend from the beginning, especially because he feels ‘disdain’ for the author’s sister and doesn’t get along with her, but the author still had plans to go. The husband even suggested that the author not attend the wedding herself, and stay home to look after the kids.

The author made it clear she would indeed be attending the wedding, but even as the big day approached, her husband insisted she not go. O the weekend of the big day, the author dropped her children at a friend’s house and headed to the airport. Shockingly though, when she arrived at the airport, she learned that her husband had ‘canceled her plane ticket’ in an effort to stop her from going to her sister’s wedding.

After learning at the airport that her husband had canceled her ticket, the author was absolutely furious. But instead of admitting defeat, she went home, jumped in her car, and drove the 4-hour journey to the wedding venue.

However, while she was on the road, her husband called her ‘freaking out’ and demanding where she was, telling her she ‘wasn’t supposed to go’ and admitting that he canceled her plane ticket to ‘ensure she stayed behind’.

He then called his wife—and the mother of his children—a ‘horrible and neglectful mom’, and not long after that call her mother-in-law began blowing up her phone, also scolding her and accusing her of ‘abandoning her kids’.

What do you think? Was the author truly neglectful and guilty of abandoning her kids, even though she left them with a friend to attend her sister’s wedding? Or was she a responsible mom by leaving her kids with a friend, and should seriously reconsider her marriage if she has a partner who is so quick to sabotage her travel plans behind her back?