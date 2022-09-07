Man Refuses to 'Help' Raise Children After Messy Divorce

Is there a right way to navigate family relationships after divorce?

Divorce is a heartbreaking reality, but unfortunately, it happens in about 40% of marriages in the US . And of these couples that choose to separate, ⅓ of them will have children, causing even more trauma to ripple through a family.

But even in the wake of separation, parents must find a way to co-operate for the sake of their kids , and by extension in-laws must find a way to navigate their child’s split so that they can still be an active presence in their grandchildren’s lives.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman sends a family portrait to her mother-in-law, as a petty act of defiance against her ex-husband who walked out on his children.

Is there a right way to navigate family relationships after divorce?

A Reddit post published on September 5, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with an impressive 11,100 upvotes and close to 300 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she was married to her now ex-husband, Ben, for 18 years before she finally asked for a divorce. He moved several hours away, leaving the author to raise their girls all by herself.

Recently, the author decided to get some family portraits of her and the girls, and her eldest asked to send a picture to their grandmother. The author tried to explain that she didn’t think her ex-mother-in-law would a like a picture with her in it, and so she suggested ordering a photo of just the girls to send along to grandma.

With that said, when the photos all arrived, the eldest daughter insisted that her grandmother would want a picture with their mom in it, as she would always make sure to ask about the author when they visited. The author then began to entertain the idea of actually sending the family portrait that she too was included in.

Is pettiness warranted in some cases, or always inappropriate?

Just to be safe, she had the eldest daughter call her grandmother and ask. The mother-in-law insisted that she would love a family portrait with everyone included, and so the author made sure to frame an 8x10 glossy photo of her and the girls.

She later learned that her ex-mother-in-law had then hung the portrait right in the entryway of her home, which meant that each time the ex-husband walked into his mother’s house, he would see her ‘smiling face staring back at him’, along with their happy kids.

She feels justified in this little bit of pettiness, in order to send the message home that her ex-husband had failed as a parent by abandoning his girls, but some of her family members feel she went too far.

What do you think? Was sending the family portrait along to grandma too much, and unnecessarily cruel towards the ex-husband? Or is he getting exactly what he deserved by moving hours away, and refusing to actively participate in the raising of his own children?