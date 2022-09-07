Man Refuses to 'Help' Raise Children After Messy Divorce

Gillian Sisley

Is there a right way to navigate family relationships after divorce?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26GHxE_0hlxLURB00
Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

Divorce is a heartbreaking reality, but unfortunately, it happens in about 40% of marriages in the US. And of these couples that choose to separate, ⅓ of them will have children, causing even more trauma to ripple through a family.

But even in the wake of separation, parents must find a way to co-operate for the sake of their kids, and by extension in-laws must find a way to navigate their child’s split so that they can still be an active presence in their grandchildren’s lives.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman sends a family portrait to her mother-in-law, as a petty act of defiance against her ex-husband who walked out on his children.

Is there a right way to navigate family relationships after divorce?

A Reddit post published on September 5, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek, has gone viral with an impressive 11,100 upvotes and close to 300 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she was married to her now ex-husband, Ben, for 18 years before she finally asked for a divorce. He moved several hours away, leaving the author to raise their girls all by herself.

Recently, the author decided to get some family portraits of her and the girls, and her eldest asked to send a picture to their grandmother. The author tried to explain that she didn’t think her ex-mother-in-law would a like a picture with her in it, and so she suggested ordering a photo of just the girls to send along to grandma.

With that said, when the photos all arrived, the eldest daughter insisted that her grandmother would want a picture with their mom in it, as she would always make sure to ask about the author when they visited. The author then began to entertain the idea of actually sending the family portrait that she too was included in.

Is pettiness warranted in some cases, or always inappropriate?

Just to be safe, she had the eldest daughter call her grandmother and ask. The mother-in-law insisted that she would love a family portrait with everyone included, and so the author made sure to frame an 8x10 glossy photo of her and the girls.

She later learned that her ex-mother-in-law had then hung the portrait right in the entryway of her home, which meant that each time the ex-husband walked into his mother’s house, he would see her ‘smiling face staring back at him’, along with their happy kids.

She feels justified in this little bit of pettiness, in order to send the message home that her ex-husband had failed as a parent by abandoning his girls, but some of her family members feel she went too far.

What do you think? Was sending the family portrait along to grandma too much, and unnecessarily cruel towards the ex-husband? Or is he getting exactly what he deserved by moving hours away, and refusing to actively participate in the raising of his own children?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Parents# Divorce# Psychology# Children# Social Media

Comments / 115

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
106417 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Mom Refuses to Let Husband See 2-Year-Old Son After Month-Long Business Trip

Should a father always have access to his child, whenever he wants?. Parenting is incredibly tricky, and it takes very flexible and patient individuals to handle caring for children successfully. People really should be entirely sure they want to be a parent—and accept all of the sacrifices that come along with that—before taking the dive and doing it.

Read full story

Stepmom Furious After New Husband ‘Chooses’ Daughter over Her

Should a parent ever play favorites between their spouse and child?. While divorce is an incredibly painful event to take place in anyone’s life, it is actually a fairly common phenomenon. Data shows that 40% of marriages in the US ultimately end in divorce, and of those couples, 30% of them will have children.

Read full story

Woman Refuses to Let Autistic Friend of Husband Stay in Home

Loyalty is generally seen as an admirable quality when it comes to relationships, whether romantic or platonic. With that said, there are always elements that can make it so that loyalty isn’t always so black and white.

Read full story
37 comments

'Neglectful' Mom Furious at Husband After Attending Sister's Wedding

Is there ever a valid reason to leave minor children behind to attend a wedding?. Weddings are a celebratory time for all involved, not just for the bride and groom. Family members and friends have the chance to see their loved ones make a wonderful commitment to one another, which truly is something to celebrate.

Read full story
87 comments

Woman Refuses to Get 'Very Large' Memorial Tattoo of Late Niece

How accommodating should people be to someone else’s grief?. For a parent, there is no reality more horrific or impossible to imagine than losing a child and having to live with the grief of that significant loss. In the midst of such intense loss, many people will experience their recovery journey differently.

Read full story
127 comments

Man Refuses to Sign Contract to Borrow $14,000 from Wife

Should married couples always share finances equally?. Navigating a marriage can be tricky, especially when the topic of money comes into the conversation and a pair of spouses are not on the same page in regards to how they deal with their finances.

Read full story
39 comments

'Groomzilla' Refuses to Allow Fiancée's Kids to Attend Wedding

Should one spouse ever get more say than their partner?. Planning a wedding can be incredibly stressful, especially if the bride and groom have been affected by the pandemic in some significant way, such as through delays or date cancellations.

Read full story
189 comments

Woman Refuses to Greet In-Laws Visiting Unannounced

Should adult children always try to please their in-laws?. Navigating family relationships is not an easy thing to juggle, and can get even harder when families grow because of marriage and other official additions.

Read full story
131 comments

Woman Furious After Sister ‘Shatters Reality’ of Their Father’s Character

Are there some truths about divorce that should remain a secret?. It’s never easy when a set of parents choose to divorce, and in those situations, it isn’t uncommon for children to want to point the finger at the person ‘who is to blame’ for the split.

Read full story
41 comments

Father Furious for Replacing Drink Spilled by Child

Should parents always take responsibility for their children’s actions?. Being a parent is by no means easy, and it can sometimes be very frustrating and embarrassing to navigate a child's behaviour if they aren't doing what they're told and are causing a ruckus.

Read full story
112 comments

'Heartless' Woman Refuses to House Mom and 3 Children

Should we always show up for family, even if they’re estranged?. Navigating family relationships can be very tricky, and in some cases, the the politics of it all can feel impossible. For this very reason, some people may choose to become estranged from certain family members.

Read full story
233 comments

Mom Refuses to Give Away Dress of Late Daughter to Sister

What should we do with a person’s possessions after they pass away?. For many women, wedding days are an incredibly special and important time. A bride-to-be, and her mother, may dream of a perfect wedding day to always be remembered.

Read full story
32 comments

Dad Refuses to Take in Minor Kicked Out By Ex-Wife

Should a parent always be available for their kids?. It’s incredibly painful when a couple decides to divorce, and can create a real rift in the family. This only gets worse when there are children involved, which is the case in about 30% of divorces.

Read full story
208 comments

Man Refuses to Let Wife Use His Salary for 'Spending Money'

When a person decides to get married, they are committing to sharing their life, successes, and also failures, with their spouse. This is the reality of choosing to get married—two individuals suddenly find themselves in a partnership.

Read full story
68 comments

Woman Refuses to Add Husband to House Title

Marriage can be a weird sort of relationship dynamic, which is exactly why many couples struggle throughout the years and may even choose to divorce down the line. But one of the elements that commonly causes the most strife between married couples is finances. Money is one of the leading causes of arguments in relationships, and if a couple has very different philosophies when it comes to money management, they may find themselves struggling quite a bit.

Read full story
162 comments

Mother-in-Law Furious that Widow Won't Let Her See Grandson

Should in-laws always have access to their grandchildren?. Being a parent is a difficult job, and most parents would tell you that they would do anything for their child. With that said, one of the greatest fears of a parent is the possibility of their untimely demise, leaving their child to continue through life without them.

Read full story
132 comments

Man Demands Divorce from Spouse After Beating Cancer

Is a cancer diagnosis ever a valid reason to divorce someone?. When a person gets married, they make conscious vows to their partner that they will be present through thick and thin. When things are at their best, but also when things are at their worst.

Read full story
93 comments

Woman Refuses to Rename Unborn Baby After Demands from Sister

Is it taboo to have two family members with the same name?. Choosing a name for a baby can be a real headache, and according to parents in several surveys, it is one of the most difficult decisions that they had to make before the baby arrived.

Read full story

'Selfish' Woman Furious After Telling Family She Has Cancer

There are many realities related to being human, and one of the scariest is that at some point each of our lives will end. The general hope is that a person will get to live a long and full life before that day comes.

Read full story
164 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy