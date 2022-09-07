'Groomzilla' Refuses to Allow Fiancée's Kids to Attend Wedding

Should one spouse ever get more say than their partner?

Planning a wedding can be incredibly stressful, especially if the bride and groom have been affected by the pandemic in some significant way, such as through delays or date cancellations.

With that said, the politics of weddings can get very complicated very quickly , especially when the topic of family members and who to invite comes up. Surveys show that brides and grooms describe creating the guest list as one of the most difficult parts of the wedding planning process.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a groom refuses to allow his bride to invite her daughters to their wedding, despite her pleas.

The author begins her post by explaining that before she met her fiancé, Robin, she was a single mom after a messy divorce. As soon as he came into their lives, he absolutely adored her daughters, who are now 12 and 14.

With that said, the groom made it clear that he wanted a ‘child-free wedding’, which the author didn’t mind. However, she did believe that despite this request her daughters would be the exception to the rule. That belief was squashed after she’d bought dresses for her daughters, and upon bringing them home her fiancé ‘informed her’ that neither of her girls would be ‘welcome’ at the wedding.

When the author dug further to confirm what she thought she must have misheard, the groom clarified that her children were also included in the ‘no children’ rule for their big day. She replied that since they were her daughters, of course they were going to be there to see their mom get married, which the groom didn’t react well to.

Are child-free weddings understandable, or disrespectful?

The groom argued that this wouldn’t do, because if her daughters were invited, and the children on his side of the family weren’t, his family would ‘accuse the groom of being a doormat’ and ‘playing favourites’ with certain children.

The bride responded that she couldn’t care less what his family thought, and that excluding her daughters from the wedding was ‘unacceptable’. Even if they had a child-free rule, her girls would be the exception because they were her daughters.

The groom insisted fiercely that the girls stay home with a babysitter for the big day, and when she pushed he ‘blew up’ and accused the author of ‘having no respect for him’. He is now giving the author the silent treatment, and even worse he’s refusing to talk to her daughters and has grown ‘distant’ from them. The girl have heartbreakingly asked the author why their dad isn’t speaking to them anymore.

What do you think? Is the groom justified in insisting that the author’s daughters not be in attendance for their big day, since they agreed on a ‘child-free’ wedding? Or is the groom not only delusional but toxic for insisting that they not be welcome, and takes it even further with cruelty by giving the girls the silent treatment because he didn’t get his way?