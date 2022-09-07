Woman Refuses to Greet In-Laws Visiting Unannounced

Should adult children always try to please their in-laws?

Navigating family relationships is not an easy thing to juggle, and can get even harder when families grow because of marriage and other official additions.

Data from CNN shows that interference from in-laws, in particular, can be especially dangerous for married couples. In fact, in-laws who trifle in their child’s marriage can increase their child’s risk of divorce by as much as 20%, in certain cases.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman refuses to greet her in-laws who came to her home for a visit, resulting major marital conflict.

A Reddit post published on September 5, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek , has gone viral with 6,800 upvotes and 1,100 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she has been married for two years now, and her husband is very close with this family. While this is nice in some respects, she indicates that it can also be ‘overbearing’ at times.

The example she uses is that her husband’s family will often show up to their home unannounced at least once per month, and it will usually be on a weekend. The author personally finds this sort of impromptu drop-by ‘rude’, and this is not something she would do to anyone in her life.

She also adds that on the weekends she likes to unwind and take things slow, and for this reason, she isn’t always ready to host guests at the drop of a hat. She may still be in her pajamas, the house might be messy, etc. She will have to rush through getting dressed and ready to greet them without warning when they stop by.

Setting boundaries is incredibly important when it comes to family.

Though the author used to rush in an absolute panic when her in-laws would arrived unannounced, she has since made a conscious decision to no longer let their drop ins affect her weekend relaxing. She has decided to ‘stop making the effort’ to get ready when they drop by, if she has been caught unprepared.

She has even resolved to not go outside to say ‘hello’ when they come to visit unannounced, because she ‘simply doesn’t want to’. However, after this happened several times, her husband has brought this issue to her attention.

He feels it’s rude of his wife to not even come greet to his family when they drop by their house, whereas she argues that it is his family who are the rude ones by visiting without calling or requesting a visit first.

What do you think? Is the author being petty and rude by refusing to greet her in-laws when they come to her house to visit? Or does her husband need to recognize that boundaries must to be set with his family, as his wife is clearly not comfortable with the current arrangement?