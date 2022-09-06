Woman Furious After Sister ‘Shatters Reality’ of Their Father’s Character

Are there some truths about divorce that should remain a secret?

It’s never easy when a set of parents choose to divorce, and in those situations, it isn’t uncommon for children to want to point the finger at the person ‘who is to blame ’ for the split.

Children especially suffer when their parents choose to separate, resulting in mental health difficulties throughout adolesence, and even into adulthood . Children of divorce can experience behavioral outbursts, or feelings of loneliness, due to their trauma.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman asks her older sister why she chose to move out of their father’s home at 18, and the sister is brutally honest about her reason.

Are there some truths about divorce that should remain a secret?

A Reddit post published on September 5, reported on by Sara Santora from Newsweek , has gone viral with an impressive 11,800 upvotes and close to 600 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that her parents divorced over a decade ago, and when they did it came with some mixed feelings. The author reminisces on how her father was quite mean to her mom, would force her to do all the housework, and would undermine her parenting on a constant basis. With that said, the mom eventually moved out, leaving the author and her younger siblings with their dad.

In the years following the divorce, the author heard rumors about how her dad supposedly got her mother fired, because he was friends with her boss. She also found out that her mom hadn’t been on the deed of the house, and so when she left her husband she lost everything and became homeless at one point.

The author admits that she used to believe her dad about ‘all the horrible things’ he used to say about her mom, that is until the mother left the state with the author’s big sister. When the author then became the oldest girl in the house, her father’s personality ‘did a complete 180’, and he began to treat her as poorly as he had treated his wife. From then on, she started putting money away so that she was able to move out as soon as she turned 18.

Maltreatment from parents has terrible, lasting effects on children.

After moving out, the author got her life together and has done pretty well for herself. She has a good career, and is even married with a child. With that said, recently one of her younger sisters, who is now 18, reached out and asked for the ‘real reason’ why the author chose to move out at 18.

The author was at first hesitant to be honest, but her sister pressed and pressed, so she explained her side of the story. She went into detail about how she found the official documents from their parents’ divorce and it became clear to her that ‘their father was the problem’.

The sister didn’t respond well to this news, and went on about how ‘their father would never do any of that’, and argued that their mother was the ‘real problem’. When the author told her mom about what happened, the mother told her she shouldn’t have said anything, because she had now ‘shattered her sister’s reality’ about her father, and that was cruel.

What do you think? Was the author entirely justified to honestly tell her sister her side of the story, especially after the sister pushed for the truth? Or should the author have been kinder and lied about what really happened, as a way to preserve how her sister views their dad?