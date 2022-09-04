Father Furious for Replacing Drink Spilled by Child

Should parents always take responsibility for their children’s actions?

Being a parent is by no means easy , and it can sometimes be very frustrating and embarrassing to navigate a child's behaviour if they aren't doing what they're told and are causing a ruckus.

With that said, it is a parent's job to take responsibility for their child's actions or destructive behaviour, especially if it affects other people.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a child spills a woman's beer at a festival, and when she asks for the father to replace her drink, he doesn't react the way she expected.

Should parents always take responsibility for their children’s actions?

A Reddit post published on September 2nd, reported on by Ashley Gayle from Newsweek , has gone viral with 10,900 upvotes and 1,100 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she is a student and she recently went to a neighbourhood music festival with a group of friends.

She decided to purchase a cup of beer, which was brand new and was sitting in the middle of the circle of her and her friends. With that said, a small child suddenly burst into the circle and knocked over her beer.

She says that she tried to be nice about it, and said that ‘it was ok’, but asked the father to purchase her a new beer since the one his child had knocked over had been completely full.

Should a parent be forced to pay for their child's destruction?

The author explained that the father was ‘very reluctant and seemed pissy’ at her for asking that he replace her drink. With that said, he still got up and went to purchase her a new one.

Reflecting on the situation, the author adds further context by saying that because she is a student purchasing a $7 beer is a big expense for her. She had only been drinking a little bit to make it last, and now she wonders if she was in the wrong for making the request that she did.

What do you think? Was the author out of line for requesting a refill of her drink after the man's child knocked hers over? Or was her request entirely valid, and the father shouldn't have been so 'pissy' with her about it, and should have offered to make it right himself?