'Heartless' Woman Refuses to House Mom and 3 Children

Should we always show up for family, even if they’re estranged?

Navigating family relationships can be very tricky , and in some cases, the the politics of it all can feel impossible. For this very reason, some people may choose to become estranged from certain family members.

Cutting off family is never easy, and can certainly come with some psychological repercussions . But for a person's own mental health, this may be a necessary step for them.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman refuses to offer emergency housing to her estranged sister and children, resulting in family members calling her 'heartless'.

Should we always show up for family, even if they’re estranged?

A Reddit post published on September 1st, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with 6,900 upvotes and 1,200 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she has been estranged from her sister ever since her sister had an affair with the author's fiancé several years ago. When learning about the affair, she told her sister that she no longer viewed her as family, and she 'never wanted to see her again'.

The sister then went on to marry the author's ex-fiancé, and had three children with him. However, the ex recently got arrested, meaning that the author's sister and children were left without a place to live. They decided to move back in with the author's parents until they found an alternate living situation.

However, the author has now been roped into this big drama. The sister lives three states away from their parents', and the author lives halfway between both locations. Apparently, the sister called their aunt to say she couldn't find a place she can afford to stay overnight, and so the aunt gave the sister the author's address.

Should old feuds be swept under the rug when children are involved?

Without prior notice, the author's sister showed up at her front door with her three children. The author states that she opened the door to find them all standing there, and immediately shut the door again in their faces, refusing to let them stay.

The aunt eventually ended up paying for a place for the mom and kids to stay for the night, but because the author wouldn't host them a large family debate ensued. The author’s parents hate that the sister's kids were ‘upset by the situation’, insisting that the author should 'find some way to love her sister's kids'.

Family members have told the author that she should be 'ashamed of herself for being so hateful', and her sister is going around telling family members that the author is a 'heartless' person.

What do you think? Was the author truly being heartless by refusing to house her sister, nieces and nephews who didn't have anywhere else to stay for the night? Or is it not at all the author's responsibility to offer emergency housing for her sister who had an affair with her ex-fiancé?