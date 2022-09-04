Mom Refuses to Give Away Dress of Late Daughter to Sister

What should we do with a person’s possessions after they pass away?

For many women, wedding days are an incredibly special and important time . A bride-to-be, and her mother, may dream of a perfect wedding day to always be remembered.

With that said, sometimes tragedy will still arise and things may not always go as planned . In these cases, big life milestones can be harder to stomach.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother refuses to give up her late daughter's wedding dress, resulting in massive family conflict.

A Reddit post published on September 2nd, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with 11,100 upvotes and 2,300 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she has two daughters, Opal and Amelia. Tragically though, Opal and her fiancé passed away just 4 years ago. The author adds that Opal's wedding dress had already been purchased, but her daughter never got to walk down the aisle and wear it.

Since their passing, the author has been holding on to the dress as a memory of her daughter and her daughter's fiancé, who she viewed as her own son.

With that said, the author's other daughter Amelia is now engaged and she has made a request. She would like to wear her late sister's wedding dress for her own wedding.

Should memories overshadow practicality?

Amelia made this request to her mother stating that while she loved the style and design of Opal's wedding dress she still wanted to tweak it a little bit to better match her own taste. The author has said ‘no’ multiple times, telling Amelia to buy her own dress.

But Amelia didn't take 'no' for an answer, arguing with her mother that 'life is for the living', and that her mother is 'making things harder for her' by refusing to let her wear the dress. Amelia also offered to buy the dress off of the author, but the mother still refused.

To make matters worse, Amelia's mother-in-law pulled the author aside this past weekend to explain to her how ‘upset Amelia was’ and how stressed she was by the wedding planning. The mother-in-law insisted that the author should 'compromise and make things easier for Amelia' by giving her Opal's dress.

What do you think? Is the author making things more difficult for her daughter who is still alive by refusing to let her wear her late sister's wedding dress? Or is it clear that the wedding dress is important to the author, and she is fully within her right to not let her other daughter wear it due to its sentimental value?