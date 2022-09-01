Woman Refuses to Add Husband to House Title

Is there a wrong way to operate a marriage?

Marriage can be a weird sort of relationship dynamic, which is exactly why many couples struggle throughout the years and may even choose to divorce down the line.

But one of the elements that commonly causes the most strife between married couples is finances . Money is one of the leading causes of arguments in relationships, and if a couple has very different philosophies when it comes to money management , they may find themselves struggling quite a bit.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a wife refuses to add her husband to their apartment deed because she can’t trust his spending habits.

Should married couples always share everything equally?

A Reddit post published on August 31, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with an impressive 11,000 upvotes and 1,100 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she recently bought a house, but this momentous occasion hasn’t exactly resulted entirely in celebration. She clarifies that she is 30-years-old, and has been married to her 34-year-old husband for 8 years now. In her words, they are aligned in everything ‘except for how to spend money’.

While the two share a bank account for necessary expenses in their shared lifestyle, they have agreed that they can use the remainder of their income ‘however they like’. While the author is a ‘homebody’, her husband chooses to spend money on ‘experiences’.

In the 8 years of their marriage, her husband takes several weekend trips with friends each year, staying in ‘expensive hotels’, and attending concerts. The author, on the other hand, has been saving every bit of her money for close to a decade, which has resulted in her finally having a down payment together so that she can buy her first property.

Financial literacy is an important skill to learn in today’s world.

While the author was saving, her husband refused to assist in putting money away for a house, so the author is ready to purchase a property all on her own. With that said, when she mentioned that she was going to move forward with purchasing a property, he insisted on being put on the deed.

The author flat out refused, saying that he ‘hadn’t put a cent’ toward saving for the home, and so his name wouldn’t go on the deed. She did however clarify that she wasn’t going to charge him rent, and he would be living in the house for free.

The husband became livid, claiming that ‘this wasn’t how marriage worked’, and so he then took a few days off of work and went on a weekend trip to ‘cool off’ from his anger.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to keep her husband off of the deed, considering he didn’t contribute at all, and he should be grateful he gets to live there for free? Or is the husband right, in that this ‘isn’t how marriage is supposed to work’, and thus he should be added on the deed by default?