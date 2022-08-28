Woman Demands Divorce After 'Repulsive' Comment Made by Husband

How bad do things need to be to prompt divorce?

Marriage is a massive commitment to make , and one that some people may rush into before they truly know their spouse. The honeymoon phase of a relationship may seem appealing, but when that fades away, a person’s true colors come to light.

When the rose-colored glasses come off, whether it is shortly after marriage or many years down the road, 40% of all married couples will ultimately choose to divorce . Things generally have to be quite bad for a spouse to make this demand.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman decides that she must divorce her husband immediately after he makes several terrible comments about her at a dinner party.

How bad do things need to be to prompt divorce?

A Reddit post published on August 23, reported on by Sophie Lloyd from Newsweek , has gone viral with 11,000 upvotes and 2,000 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she recently attended a birthday party for her sister-in-law, along with her husband and other family members. The sister-in-law describes herself as ‘incurably single’, and often whines that she cannot find a good partner due to rather ‘high standards’.

The sister-in-law was also complaining about a particular guy she’d gone on a date with, who the author’s husband actually knew personally. His sister had a perception of this guy, while the husband viewed him differently, and the two bantered back and forth, causing other family members to laugh.

The husband then ended the debate by saying that the sister was simply ‘high maintenance and always concentrated on the negative things’. But from there, he did something shocking — he used his own marriage as an example of these ‘bad qualities’.

Are there words cruel enough to initiate a divorce on the spot?

The husband went on to say that his marriage was the perfect example of having standards that were ‘too high’. He stated that he was originally ‘repulsed’ by the author the first night they spent together, but he was set on ‘sticking it out’, as he wanted to get to know her more rather than ‘throwing her away’ right off the bat.

He concluded his monologue by stating he was now the ‘happiest man on Earth’. The sister laughed at his words, and no one else seemed to be phased by it. The author was absolutely ‘devastated’ by this comment from her husband, and she had never known that her husband felt this way about her. She also recalled that right after they first spent the night together, he claimed to have gone on a trip and she didn’t hear from him for 3 weeks.

On the way home from the dinner, the author asked her husband if he had actually gone on that 3-week trip, and he guiltily admitted that he hadn’t been on a trip at all, but rather hadn’t been planning to see her again. But ‘for some reason’ he reached out to her anyways.

The author told him that his words were ‘the most appalling thing anyone had ever said about her’, and that she’s not sure if she actually wants to stay with him anymore. She adds that they have an 18-month-old together, and a dog. But she’s decided there’s ‘no coming back from this’, and she ‘knows her heart’, and it doesn’t want him anymore.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to demand a divorce after the horrible things her husband said about her? Or is she overreacting, since things seemed to all work out in the end, even if the beginnings were rocky?