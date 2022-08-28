Man Refuses to Adopt 15-Year-Old Stepson

Gillian Sisley

Who should prompt an adoption process?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNI87_0hXusopL00
Photo by rayul on Unsplash

Families come in all shapes and sizes, and are often comprised of members that may not be so straightforward, especially when 40% of marriages end in divorce, and most divorcees will go on to remarry.

The CDC reports that about 1,300 new blended families are formed in the United States every single day, making up 16% of all households. These families are comprised of step-parents, stepchildren, chosen families, extended families, and the like.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man is told by his new wife that he must adopt his 15-year-old stepson, but he refuses to pull the trigger.

Who should prompt an adoption process?

A Reddit post published on August 25th, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek, has gone viral with 10,100 upvotes and 1,500 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he just recently got remarried 6 months ago, and his new wife brought along with her two children. One son, 15 years old, and a daughter, 8 years old. Both children live full-time with himself and his wife.

With that said, the 8-year-old—Becky—doesn’t have a biological father who is in the picture. Due to this, she recently came to the author and asked him to adopt her, as he is the most notable father figure in his life. He was ‘honored’ and ‘moved’ to be asked, and completely agreed to adopt her.

The author clarifies that though he has only been recently married, he has helped in raising Becky since she was a young child, so he has viewed her as his ‘kid’ for some time, and is happy to make it official.

Should step-children always be treated fairly?

The wife started to research how they could process this request, but before she would allow him to pull the trigger, she had a request of her own. She told the author that he could only adopt Becky if he also adopted James, the 15-year-old, to ‘keep things fair’.

However, the author was immediately hesitant about this, and wouldn’t agree to the deal. He explains that James never really liked him, and refused to go on one-on-one days out with him. The teen also has made no effort to bond with his stepdad, and the author doesn’t even think that James sees him as a ‘step-father’, but rather just his ‘mom’s husband’.

The author feels that James has ‘zero interest’ in being adopted, and isn’t interested in broaching the topic. But his wife feels it would be ‘cruel’ to only adopt Becky and not James.

What do you think? Should the author only adopt Becky if he is also committed to adopting James too? Or should he go by the cue of his step-kids, and only pull the trigger if they make the first move, or they tell him directly that they even want to be adopted?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Divorce# Psychology# Relationships# Marriage# Social Media

Comments / 50

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
105698 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Add Husband to House Title

Marriage can be a weird sort of relationship dynamic, which is exactly why many couples struggle throughout the years and may even choose to divorce down the line. But one of the elements that commonly causes the most strife between married couples is finances. Money is one of the leading causes of arguments in relationships, and if a couple has very different philosophies when it comes to money management, they may find themselves struggling quite a bit.

Read full story
71 comments

Mother-in-Law Furious that Widow Won't Let Her See Grandson

Should in-laws always have access to their grandchildren?. Being a parent is a difficult job, and most parents would tell you that they would do anything for their child. With that said, one of the greatest fears of a parent is the possibility of their untimely demise, leaving their child to continue through life without them.

Read full story
96 comments

Man Demands Divorce from Spouse After Beating Cancer

Is a cancer diagnosis ever a valid reason to divorce someone?. When a person gets married, they make conscious vows to their partner that they will be present through thick and thin. When things are at their best, but also when things are at their worst.

Read full story
93 comments

Woman Refuses to Rename Unborn Baby After Demands from Sister

Is it taboo to have two family members with the same name?. Choosing a name for a baby can be a real headache, and according to parents in several surveys, it is one of the most difficult decisions that they had to make before the baby arrived.

Read full story

'Selfish' Woman Furious After Telling Family She Has Cancer

There are many realities related to being human, and one of the scariest is that at some point each of our lives will end. The general hope is that a person will get to live a long and full life before that day comes.

Read full story
157 comments

Woman Demands Divorce After 'Repulsive' Comment Made by Husband

Marriage is a massive commitment to make, and one that some people may rush into before they truly know their spouse. The honeymoon phase of a relationship may seem appealing, but when that fades away, a person’s true colors come to light.

Read full story
946 comments

Woman Furious After Dad-to-Be Spends Entire Savings on 'Leech' Sister

Should a person’s wealth always go to their children, or be shared with family?. Planning for a child takes a lot of forethought, and for most adults, they don’t want to take the plunge of starting a family until they’ve established themselves in their careers, and financially.

Read full story
90 comments

Father-in-Law Demands that Woman Wait on Him 'Like a Servant'

Should in-laws always be catered to, no matter what?. Juggling the expectations of an in-law can be a tricky business, and can often lead to conflict between the in-laws and other family members who might not be on the same page with said expectations.

Read full story
376 comments

Father Refuses to Pay Ex-Wife for Car for Daughter

Navigating a divorce is tricky for everyone involved, and can cause a lot of tension between ex-spouses as well as with their children. Kids, in particular, may have feelings of resentment or upset because their parents chose to separate.

Read full story
76 comments

19-Year-Old Refuses to Look After Brother While Parents Are Away

Are siblings responsible for looking after the other kids in their family?. Access to childcare has become more and more of a pressing issue. This has especially been the case since the pandemic took place, resulting in many parents finding themselves in tight situations.

Read full story
550 comments

Woman Refuses to Give Bed to Sick 12-Year-Old Child

How accommodating should a person be to their partner’s children?. Everything changes when a person becomes a parent. There is a biological and psychological shift that often happens in which they are willing to sacrifice anything and everything for their child.

Read full story
751 comments

Pregnant Woman Refuses to Change Unborn Child's Name for Sister

Should family members have a say in what name a person gives their child?. Of all the decisions that have to be made when someone is going to have a new baby, most parents in surveys agree that choosing the name for their child was the most difficult decision, and the hardest one to find common ground on.

Read full story
162 comments

Mom Refuses to 'Punish' Child on Vacation

Which parenting style is the best for raising successful children?. There are a lot of parenting styles out there. People will have different opinions and debates about which is the best. These factors can be influenced by upbringing and also cultural realities.

Read full story
42 comments

Man Refuses to Give Window Seat to Child

Should strangers always try to accommodate someone else’s child?. For many, flying can be a very stressful situation. There are a lot of logistics in planning what you're going to bring, and in general many just don't enjoy the flying experience.

Read full story
643 comments

Woman Refuses to Pay Rent to Live in Partner's House

Should a person always pay their way in a partnership?. When a person decides to be in a romantic partnership with another, they are committing to work together in making their lifestyle feasible.

Read full story
201 comments

Woman Demands Unemployed Husband Live with Parents

How far should a person’s patience go to support a spouse who is unemployed?. Marriage has a lot of ups and downs, and throughout the years a couple needs to grow and change together to make it keep working.

Read full story
62 comments

Woman Refuses to Let 2-Year-Old Call Best Friend of Father 'Dad'

What makes a parent – biology, or showing actually up?. Choosing to be a parent is an immense responsibility, and it's not a decision that should be made lightly. Along with the realities of lack of sleep and having to constantly be present for the needs of your child, there is a mental drain that comes along with this role as well.

Read full story
25 comments

'Bridezilla' Refuses to Invite Stepsisters to Wedding

Should family always be invited to a wedding celebration?. Weddings are meant to be a joyous occasion, but they can go south very quickly when family politics get involved. To add to the complication, most households aren't black and white. Many consist of blended families, meaning that there are step-siblings, step-parents, and the like that make up a household.

Read full story
63 comments

Pregnant Woman Bans Husband from Delivery Room for Playing on Phone

How attentive should a person be while their partner is giving birth?. As if pregnancy weren't difficult enough, anyone who has given birth before will tell you that the delivery of a baby is a very painful and emotional experience.

Read full story
111 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy