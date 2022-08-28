Man Refuses to Adopt 15-Year-Old Stepson

Who should prompt an adoption process?

Families come in all shapes and sizes, and are often comprised of members that may not be so straightforward, especially when 40% of marriages end in divorce , and most divorcees will go on to remarry.

The CDC reports that about 1,300 new blended families are formed in the United States every single day, making up 16% of all households . These families are comprised of step-parents, stepchildren, chosen families, extended families, and the like.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man is told by his new wife that he must adopt his 15-year-old stepson, but he refuses to pull the trigger.

A Reddit post published on August 25th, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with 10,100 upvotes and 1,500 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he just recently got remarried 6 months ago, and his new wife brought along with her two children. One son, 15 years old, and a daughter, 8 years old. Both children live full-time with himself and his wife.

With that said, the 8-year-old—Becky—doesn’t have a biological father who is in the picture. Due to this, she recently came to the author and asked him to adopt her, as he is the most notable father figure in his life. He was ‘honored’ and ‘moved’ to be asked, and completely agreed to adopt her.

The author clarifies that though he has only been recently married, he has helped in raising Becky since she was a young child, so he has viewed her as his ‘kid’ for some time, and is happy to make it official.

Should step-children always be treated fairly?

The wife started to research how they could process this request, but before she would allow him to pull the trigger, she had a request of her own. She told the author that he could only adopt Becky if he also adopted James, the 15-year-old, to ‘keep things fair’.

However, the author was immediately hesitant about this, and wouldn’t agree to the deal. He explains that James never really liked him, and refused to go on one-on-one days out with him. The teen also has made no effort to bond with his stepdad, and the author doesn’t even think that James sees him as a ‘step-father’, but rather just his ‘mom’s husband’.

The author feels that James has ‘zero interest’ in being adopted, and isn’t interested in broaching the topic. But his wife feels it would be ‘cruel’ to only adopt Becky and not James.

What do you think? Should the author only adopt Becky if he is also committed to adopting James too? Or should he go by the cue of his step-kids, and only pull the trigger if they make the first move, or they tell him directly that they even want to be adopted?