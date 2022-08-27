Woman Furious After Dad-to-Be Spends Entire Savings on 'Leech' Sister

Should a person’s wealth always go to their children, or be shared with family?

Planning for a child takes a lot of forethought, and for most adults, they don’t want to take the plunge of starting a family until they’ve established themselves in their careers, and financially.

Being able to financially support a child is one of the most important considerations which should dictate whether or not a person decides to have a baby. For those who are not financially prepared, they would find parenthood even more challenging, as well as offering fewer advantages to their child.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a father-to-be is too busy giving all of his money to his ‘mooching’ sister, rather than saving it for his incoming baby, resulting in his girlfriend taking extreme measures to protect her baby’s financial security.

The author begins her post by explaining that she is currently pregnant, and while she and her boyfriend are in a good place, it’s his family that she can’t stand. In particular, she has a real bone to pick with her boyfriend’s sister.

She clarifies that her boyfriend makes ‘decent money’, and that he and his family ‘grew up poor’. He is now the only one making a stable income, and for that reason, he tends to share his wealth with his family members. But the author feels that his generosity, as well as her own, is being taken for granted.

For example, the author let her boyfriend’s 23-year-old sister move in during the pandemic, even though she finds her to be ‘disrespectful and anti-work’. One weekend, when the author and her boyfriend went out of town, the sister had a massive party and ‘trashed the place’. The boyfriend took his sister’s side, even though it was the author’s apartment, and now the sister is blatantly rude to the author, telling her often how she ‘can’t wait until her brother breaks up with her’.

Generosity with family members can quickly turn into resentment.

With her boyfriend’s family already against her, the author adds that she has real concerns because her boyfriend has shared his credit card information with his sister, and the 23-year-old regularly makes purchases on his card without asking. Now that the author is pregnant, and she cannot work due to her health, she revisited her budget only to find that she was paying 70% of the household expenses she shares with her boyfriend, so it seemed only fair that her boyfriend starts to pitch in more to balance things out.

They agreed to this arrangement, however, in order for the boyfriend to pay his way at 50%, he’s had to work more overtime and is ‘rarely at home’. Because he’s not home to help set up the nursery, he gave the author his credit card information so that she could make some purchases. But the purchases were declined. When she logged in to see his statement, she learned that the boyfriend’s sister had charged $3,000 to his credit card without asking. She came to find out this was a constant trend, and that after each pay day the sister would max out the boyfriend’s credit card again.

At her wit’s end with the ‘mooching’ sister, the author put a freeze on her boyfriend’s card, and would only unfreeze it to buy baby items. And though the boyfriend didn’t notice initially, the sister eventually called her brother ‘crying’ saying that she ‘couldn’t afford to buy food’, and that was when he learned the author had frozen his credit card. The couple had a massive fight about this, with the boyfriend calling the author ‘selfish’ for not being willing to help out his sister, and the author accusing him of having ‘zero interest in providing’ for his baby on the way.

What do you think? Did the author step over the line by freezing her boyfriend’s card without telling him first, even if it ultimately saved him money? Or is it clear that the boyfriend cares more about supporting his sister than his own baby, and the author should leave him and claim child support, because it doesn’t seem like he’s going to change?

