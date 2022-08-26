Father-in-Law Demands that Woman Wait on Him 'Like a Servant'

Should in-laws always be catered to, no matter what?

Juggling the expectations of an in-law can be a tricky business , and can often lead to conflict between the in-laws and other family members who might not be on the same page with said expectations.

Data published on CNN reported that interference from in-laws can increase a couple’s risk of divorce by as much as 20% , which is a startling statistic to take into consideration.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a father-in-law insists that his daughter-in-law wait on him with food and other needs, and she refuses to, telling him ‘he can starve’ because she's not going to cook for him.

The author begins her post by explaining that she and her husband recently hosted a family dinner to announce their pregnancy, but things went sideways quickly.

She adds that her husband and father don't have a very close relationship, but they tolerate her father-in-law because the husband has three siblings under 18 who the couple care for and love.

With that said, the father-in-law carries the belief that it's 'a woman's job to serve men' because he is the 'breadwinner' of the family, and he pushes this belief outside of his own home onto other people. The author adds that this isn't usually a problem because they just ignore her father-in-law.

Should forced gender roles still be tolerated in 2022?

The issues just grew as the night continued on. Firstly, the father-in-law tried to sit at the head of the table, but his son shot him down and told him ‘no’. The second problem was that everyone was meant to serve themselves for dinner. With that said, the author's own father has damaged a nerve in his hand, so holding spoons and forks is a challenge. The author offered to put a plate of food together for him.

However, a few minutes later the father-in-law asked the room, 'Is no one going to serve me my plate?'. The author’s husband stated that this ‘wasn't something that they do in their household’, though the mother-in-law still got up to fill the plate for her demanding husband. But the father-in-law then said, 'No, the hostess did it for her father, so she can do it for me.'

The author clarified that she had filled her father's plate because of his hand injury, but the father-in-law still said that he ‘wouldn't eat unless he was served’. That was when the daughter-in-law replied that 'he could starve’, in that case.

The in-laws stormed out shortly after, and while mostly everyone agrees with the author's response, her father told her that she was being 'disrespectful' and that she 'should apologise' to her father-in-law.

What do you think? Did the author give her father-in-law the exact response he deserved, considering they have very different philosophies about gender roles? Or was the author truly being disrespectful, and she should have just filled her father-in-law's plate without making a scene?