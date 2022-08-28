Father Refuses to Pay Ex-Wife for Car for Daughter

What is the right way to co-parent after divorce?

Navigating a divorce is tricky for everyone involved, and can cause a lot of tension between ex-spouses as well as with their children. Kids, in particular, may have feelings of resentment or upset because their parents chose to separate.

Following a divorce, couples then need to figure out how they are going to co-parent together to ensure their children can have the healthiest and best upbringing possible.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a dad refuses to split the cost of his biological daughter's first car, even though he paid for his step-daughter's first car in full.

A Reddit post published on August 25th, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with 4,800 upvotes and 3,100 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he has a 17-year-old daughter who lives full-time with his ex-wife, and who recently got her driver's licence. With that said, he also has a 20-year-old step-daughter who lives with him and his current wife.

The author goes on to explain how his ex-wife makes a lot more money than he does, and that even before his 17-year-old daughter got her full licence, she was given a car for when she was fully road legal.

Originally, the author was supposed to pay for half of the car, but he was able to come up with a list of reasons to get him 'completely off the hook'.

Should children always be treated equally?

The first car for a teen can be a very exciting experience. More often than not, if a child is lucky enough to get a car when they newly get their licence, it will be a second-hand car with a recommended price to be set under $20,000 .

The author goes on to explain that his ex-wife originally wanted for him to pay for half of the cost of the car, but he declined, saying that it was 'absolutely ridiculous' that he would be 'expected to pay for 50% of a car' that will only come to his house 'less than a quarter of the time'.

His ex-wife then argued that their daughter would feel 'replaced' if he refused to split the cost with her for the car, all while he paid for his step-daughter's car in full with no complaint.

What do you think? Are the author's arguments justified as to why he shouldn't have to split the cost of his daughter's car with his ex-wife? Or is he being hypocritical and preferential of his stepdaughter over his own biological daughter, putting him in the wrong?