Pregnant Woman Refuses to Change Unborn Child's Name for Sister

Should family members have a say in what name a person gives their child?

Of all the decisions that have to be made when someone is going to have a new baby, most parents in surveys agree that choosing the name for their child was the most difficult decision , and the hardest one to find common ground on.

And in those moments of difficulty, often it is only two people who are trying to come to a mutual decision . But what is one to do when other family members are insistent on also getting a say in what a baby's name is going to be?

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a pregnant woman refuses to change the name she's chosen for her child, even though her equally pregnant sister is insisting that she change the name because she ‘doesn't like it’.

A Reddit post published on August 19th, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with 10,600 upvotes and 4,400 commons.

The author begins their post by explaining that both she and her sister are pregnant, however, they have very different perspectives and approaches when it comes to making the decision of what to name their unborn children. The author's sister is 30 years old, while the author is 24.

She explains that her sister announced her son's name in April, while the author has decided to keep her daughter's name a secret until anyone asked her what it was directly. When her sister finally asked, she explained that she had settled on the rather unique name 'Oceana'.

Though the author is happy with the name choice she’s made for her unborn daughter, her sister became incredibly offended by her decision, and started to ‘aggressively’ launch a 'no-holds-barred campaign’ to change it.

The sister asked the author what was wrong with the name like Elizabeth, or maybe Beatrice or Margaret. The author simply explained that she wasn't interested in those names. She also added that she and her partner knew they wanted the name 'Oceana' before they even knew that their baby was a girl.

The author made it clear that they wouldn't be changing the name, however, her sister wouldn't take 'no' for an answer and went on a ‘mommy Facebook group’ and wrote a long rant about how the author's 'taste in names is terrible' and that she was shocked her sister was okay with 'ruining her child's life'.

