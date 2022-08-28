Mom Refuses to 'Punish' Child on Vacation

Which parenting style is the best for raising successful children?

There are a lot of parenting styles out there . People will have different opinions and debates about which is the best. These factors can be influenced by upbringing and also cultural realities.

With that said, psychologists can prove that certain parenting styles are damaging to children, while others are very beneficial and can encourage a child to grow up to be a self-sufficient and healthy adult.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother refuses to repeat the cycle of her family's ‘punishment style’ parenting, leading to significant conflict on a family vacation.

A Reddit post published on August 18th, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with 5,900 upvotes and close to 900 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she is currently on a family vacation with her stepmother, father, three brothers, and her six 6-old-daughter. The author adds that her youngest brother is 8 years old, while the rest of the family are adults.

She goes on to clarify that there is a specific ‘parenting code’ that was used on her when she was a child, and is still used by her father and stepmother on her youngest brother. The author's parenting style, however, is far more relaxed.

She adds that in the first few days of the family vacation, it became very clear very quickly how different the parenting styles were within the family. These stark differences are starting to create a lot of family tension.

Different parenting styles raise different children.

To show the absolute differences in parenting styles, the author gives several scenarios. For example, she gives her daughter the choice of what she wants to do and eat every day from the buffet. And because they're on holiday, she has made her daughter's bedtime later than usual, meaning that her daughter can go to ‘kids disco’ every evening if she wants to.

The author thought everything was going fine, until her father and stepmother asked her to ‘change her parenting rules’ for her daughter. They reasoned that their son, the author's youngest brother, was starting to feel jealous because he couldn't have pizza for dinner or go to the kids disco, and he also didn't get to go to the beach earlier because his parents wanted to go to the markets.

The author completely refused to change her parenting style with her own daughter, and she argued that it ‘wasn't fair for them to demand that she limit her daughter's holiday’ just so that they could avoid temper tantrums and problems with their own child. She added that she felt like it was 'punishing her daughter for no reason'.

What do you think? Is the author being unreasonable and she should change up her parenting style to better match her parent’s? Or is it ridiculous for her father and stepmom to demand that she alter how she parents her own child, simply so that they can have an easier time with their own son on vacation?