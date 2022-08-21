Man Refuses to Give Window Seat to Child

Gillian Sisley

Should strangers always try to accommodate someone else’s child?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E1afM_0hOv9xSA00
Photo by Chase Fade on Unsplash

For many, flying can be a very stressful situation. There are a lot of logistics in planning what you're going to bring, and in general many just don't enjoy the flying experience.

This is a fairly common sentiment, considering that over the last few decades airlines have been providing less and less to passengers, all while the size of seats have been shrinking to accommodate more passengers in one plane.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother requests that a man change seats with her child, and he refuses to do so, resulting in the child throwing a massive tantrum aboard the plane.

A Reddit post published on August 18th, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek, has gone viral with 4,900 upvotes and close to 600 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he has to fly quite a bit, and for that reason he's accumulated a lot of travel points. Recently, he had enough points collected over the years that he was able to purchase a first class seat ticket for free.

When he had the option to choose his seat, he went with the window seat as that is his favorite spot. He was excited to see the views and enjoy some first-class luxury.

With that said, after getting seated aboard, a woman and her two children also took their seats in the first class cabin, with one of the kids sitting next to him. The mother then asked him if he would switch seats with her child so that her kid could have the window seat.

Complete strangers are not required to bend over backwards for someone else's children.

Because the author doesn't get to fly first class on a regular basis, he was looking forward to this flight and having his particular seat selection. For that reason, he replied 'no, sorry' to the mother's request.

To his great dismay, however, the child began to throw a massive temper tantrum because he didn't get the window seat.

The mother glared at the author and did all she could to try and guilt trip him into switching seats with her kid, but he continued to ignore her the rest of the flight.

What do you think? Was the author in the wrong for refusing to switch seats with the woman's child? Or was the author entitled to keep the specific seat he had chosen, and it's not his job to make someone else's flight more comfortable?

