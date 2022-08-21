Woman Refuses to Pay Rent to Live in Partner's House

Should a person always pay their way in a partnership?

When a person decides to be in a romantic partnership with another, they are committing to work together in making their lifestyle feasible.

With that said, fighting over work and money are two of the biggest arguments most couples will have. This comes down to the stresses of finding stability and being able to afford their lifestyle and cost of living.

But what is one to do when their partner refuses to help towards this partnership from a financial perspective? These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman refuses to pay rent to live in her partner's house, causing tension between the two of them.

A Reddit post published on August 18th, reported on by Taylor McCloud for Newsweek , has gone viral with 7,900 upvotes and 5,800 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she and her partner are talking about moving in together because it's the ‘next logical step in their relationship’. However, they're having some disagreements about the living situation.

The author explains that her partner owns a house, and wants her to pay rent to live in it. However, she is hesitant to finance living in a home when she doesn't have any stake in the investment. The author is trying to negotiate that she will pay rent to her boyfriend only under the condition that she gets paid back the rent if the couple decides to break up.

The partner does not agree with this setup, arguing that she would essentially be living there for free if they were to break up in the end, which creates an ‘unfair dynamic’ between the two of them.

Mixing finances can get very tricky.

A lot of complications can arise once a couple begins to mix their finances and equity together . When money comes into the equation, it can cause tension in a lot of relationships.

From the author's perspective, her partner is the one who's benefiting most by her living with him because she's helping to pay down his mortgage and gaining equity. With that said, if she is paying rent and they ultimately break up, all of the money that she put into the house is lost in the end.

The author has argued that she will only pay rent if he signs a contract saying that she'll get her money back if they break up, but the partner is refusing to sign it. He's arguing that they could break up for ‘no valid reason’, and she could then take him to court for thousands of dollars.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to try and protect her financial situation, considering her name is not on the mortgage? Or is her partner justified in his reasoning that he shouldn't have to pay back all of the money she's paid in rent if they break up, ultimately meaning that she got to live there for free for the duration of the relationship?