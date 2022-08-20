Woman Demands Unemployed Husband Live with Parents

How far should a person’s patience go to support a spouse who is unemployed?

Marriage has a lot of ups and downs , and throughout the years a couple needs to grow and change together to make it keep working.

Among the highs and lows that take place, financial instability can be a reality , leading to stresses and tensions in the relationship. Even through the storms, a married couple must be committed to working together to find a solution.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a wife tells her husband that he needs to move in with his parents after he has become unemployed and has not found work again.

A Reddit post published on August 18th, reported on by Sara Santora from Newsweek , has gone viral with an impressive 17,600 upvotes and 3,100 comments.

The author explains that she and her husband have not been married that long, but as soon as the wedding day was over things took a dramatic turn. Shortly after getting married, her husband 'cut down on his work hours', claiming that she made enough money for the both of them so he'd only have to work part-time.

His explanation was that he could do more work around the house while his wife would be the breadwinner. While this sort of arrangement is common in many households, the author did not agree to it and didn't feel it was fair.

To make matters worse, it didn't take long for the husband to stop helping around the house and he ultimately quit his job altogether. The author has since been making all of the money for the household, while also doing all of the household chores like getting groceries, paying bills, and the like.

The difficulties of unemployment are something that many in the US have become very familiar with in recent years.

The pandemic caused a lot of instability in the job market, leading to plenty of layoffs and unemployment. It's estimated that some 22 million jobs were lost during COVID in the US.

The author assumed her husband was still looking for a new job, but after confronting him it became clear that he was just draining their savings with no intention to work again.

The author became furious, accusing her husband of ‘lying to her’ and telling him that if he didn't want to work or contribute to the household he could ‘move back in with his parents’. She told him not to come back until he found a job again.

What do you think? Is the author justified and kicking out her husband and forcing him to live with his parents until he finds another job? Or is the husband not being a mooch at all, and this is what you sign up for in marriage, and you don't always get to have things your way?