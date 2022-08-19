Woman Refuses to Let 2-Year-Old Call Best Friend of Father 'Dad'

What makes a parent – biology, or showing actually up?

Choosing to be a parent is an immense responsibility , and it's not a decision that should be made lightly. Along with the realities of lack of sleep and having to constantly be present for the needs of your child, there is a mental drain that comes along with this role as well.

With that said, many will argue about the definition of what makes a parent a ‘true parent ’. Some will say that it all comes down to biology, while others will argue that it is the act of ‘showing up’ and being present in a child's life that makes someone a parent.

These realities are highlighted in a recent online post in which a 2-year-old wishes to call his father's best friend ‘dad’—because the two men single-handedly raised him—but the biological mother of the son will not allow it.

What makes a parent – biology, or showing actually up?

A Reddit post published on August 17, reported on by Samantha Berlin from Newsweek , has gone viral with an impressive 12,400 upvotes and 3,500 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that the first few years of his son’s life have been a challenge. The author’s wife struggled with her mental health immediately following Oliver’s birth, and was essentially not present for the first few years.

The author operated as a single father for the first 2 years of Oliver’s life, with one major exception – his best friend, Matt, was extremely supportive and was always there to help with bottles and changings. Matt was another constant presence in Oliver’s life.

With that said, the author explains that things with his wife have started to look up a bit recently, and she is once again becoming active in her son’s life. However, a recent argument has caused a lot of tension. Oliver has some speech delays, but he’s starting to finally get chatty, and one of the words he says the most is ‘dada’.

Consistency is important in the psychological welfare of infants.

Oliver has called both the author and his best friend Matt ‘dada’ for some time, but he is now referring to both of them as ‘daddy’. The author never felt a need to correct all of her because that was such a consistent presence in his life, and Matt felt ‘honored to be referred to by that title’.

However, on a recent FaceTime call with the biological mother, Oliver called Matt 'daddy' and his mom 'went ballistic'.

In response to the birth mother's anger, the author told her that Matt had been more of a parent to Oliver than she'd been. He recognizes that this was hurtful, but he also feels that it's the fact of the matter.

What do you think? Should Oliver be allowed to refer to the adults in his life by whatever title feels most authentic to him? Or should the author have discouraged Oliver from calling Matt 'daddy' since he isn't the child's biological parent?