Woman Demands Divorce After 9 Months of Marriage

When is it too early to throw in the towel on a marriage?

Marriage can be a tricky relationship to navigate . It takes a lot of dedication and patience, and a couple needs to be sure that they are ready to spend decades growing with one another through all of the obstacles of life.

For some couples, this simply is not a realistic thing they can do. This is one of the reasons why 40% of marriages in the US end in divorce .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman decides that she wants to get divorced only 9 months after getting married, because her husband insists on texting his female co-worker on a routine basis, whom he claims to only be a friend.

A Reddit post published on August 14, reported on by Leonie Helm from Newsweek , has gone viral with 10,600 upvotes and 1,700 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she hasn’t even been married for a year yet, and she’s already strongly considering divorcing her husband, although family members are telling her this is an ‘immature’ thing to do.

The couple has been together for 4 years, but only 3 months ago the author learned about her husband’s friendship with a married female colleague with whom he worked for over five years now. As soon as she heard about their friendship, she says that ‘something didn’t feel right’. Since then, she started paying closer attention to her husband’s texting habits.

That was when she noticed that her husband would text this colleague every evening, and several times per day on weekends and when he was working from home or on vacation. This made the author incredibly suspicious, and started causing a rift between the couple.

What qualifies as ‘cheating’?

When she confronted her husband about her concerns, he told her it was nothing really to worry about, and that they would only message back and forth when the colleague was ‘having trouble at home’. He then let the author read the text messages they’d exchanged, and she wasn’t happy with what she read.

The female colleague would often talk about how dissatisfied she was with the intimacy in her marriage, and the two would use ‘cute pet names’ with one another. The colleague would even ask ‘intimate and invasive questions’ about the author, and her husband would answer the questions honestly.

The author told her husband that she found the texts ‘inappropriate’ because they ‘seemed like flirting’, and her husband promised to stop. But not one month later, the texting began again. To make matters worse, the female colleague came over to the author’s home and assured her that nothing was going on, all while telling the author she ‘must have low self-esteem’ if she felt so threatened by their friendship.

Not long after that, the author’s husband admitted to having been intimate with the colleague before he met his wife, but when the author heard this she immediately demanded a divorce because she is now convinced her husband is having an affair with the colleague.

What do you think? Is the author being too rash by asking for a divorce, simply because the relationship her husband has with his colleague makes her uncomfortable? Or is the author likely right about the affair, and even if she isn’t, her husband’s actions are disrespectful and justify getting a divorce?