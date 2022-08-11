Mother-in-Law Refuses to Let Daughter Cut Sister from Wedding

Gillian Sisley

How much say should parents have in their child’s wedding?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n5tji_0hDShSOE00
Photo by Juan Encalada on Unsplash

A wedding day is meant to be one of the most exciting days in a person's life, and for that reason, many brides and grooms have a very particular vision about how they want their special day to be.

But all of these matters can get a lot more complicated when family politics get involved, especially when parents insist on imposing their views on how the wedding should go down.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a bride and groom want to cut a sister from their wedding, but the mother-in-law refuses to allow it.

How much say should parents have in their child’s wedding?

A Reddit post published on August 10th, reported on by Matt Keeley from Newsweek, has gone viral with 10,000 upvotes and 1,400 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she has two daughters, Erika who is 23 and Sarah who is 25. Her daughters have never gotten along very much, and she was hoping that this would change when they became adults, but unfortunately, they have remained distant.

She's done the best she can to encourage them to grow with one another, because it was always her wish that they would be best of friends and look after each other when their parents are no longer around. However, they ultimately ended up just hating each other.

One of the examples she uses is that when Erika was 16, one of Sarah's close friends died. However, the funeral was scheduled for the same time as one of Erika's sporting events, so she couldn't go to the funeral. The author also adds that Erika had 'some terrible things to say’ to her sister, but she concludes that Erika 'didn't know any better because she never had a friend die before'.

People do not forget when they have been wronged.

Grief hits individuals in different ways, and it can often leave people in fragile states where they are more sensitive in their interactions with others. If they are treated badly during that time, the memory will remain connected to them forever.

Sarah is still mad about the incident in which her sister behaved poorly when her friend passed away, and the mother believes that this is an example of how Sarah can be really 'really resentful'. The author has tried time and time again to get Sarah to reconcile with Erika, but she refuses to do so.

Things all came to a head when Sarah announced she was getting married, and she didn't invite her little sister to her engagement party. The mother scolded her for this, saying that Erika just ‘struggles to see her sister successful and can get jealous’. That was when Sarah revealed that she would not be inviting Erika to her wedding either, and her mother is now refusing to attend the wedding, too.

What do you think? Should the author completely stay out of it, considering this issue is between her two adult daughters? Or is the author justified to be meddling so much, and should force her eldest daughter to invite Erika to her wedding?

