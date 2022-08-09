Dad-to-Be Refuses to Pay for iPhone Broken During 'Prank'

When does a prank go too far?

Pranks can be a contentious issue for some. While there are people who think that pranks are hilarious and like to pull them all the time, there are many others who find them annoying and even borderline harassing .

A true prank is meant to make people laugh. If a prank is cruel or aims to humiliate and cause someone distress in any way, then it moves into the territory of bullying.

These realities are highlighted in a recent online post in which an expectant father pulls a prank on his brother and breaks his iPhone, and then refuses to pay for a replacement because he has a child on the way.

A Reddit post published on August 5th, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with 5,600 upvotes and 1,100 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he has a 23-year-old brother who likes to pull practical jokes, and considers himself to be an 'Aspiring Prank YouTuber'. The author also adds that he himself is a big techie, so he has a lot of expensive equipment at his home.

These realities came into conflict when the author became the latest victim of his brother's YouTube pranks. His brother snuck up behind him, grabbed his iPhone, ran to the bathroom and threw it at a wall.

Unsurprisingly, the iPhone broke and could not be fixed. The author was absolutely furious after this happened.

Adults need to take responsibility for their actions.

The author immediately started yelling at his brother. The brother, whose girlfriend is currently carrying their first child together, told his brother that he was just ‘trying to make money for his baby’. The author didn't take this as a valid excuse, and told his brother that he needed to buy him a new $1,200 iPhone.

The brother eventually paid the author back, but also guilted the author by saying that the money was ‘taken straight out of his unborn child's pocket’.

What do you think? Was the author entirely justified to demand that his brother repay him for the iPhone he purposely broke? Or was it cruel to expect the father-to-be to fork out $1,200 when he has a baby on the way?