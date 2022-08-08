Woman 'Steals' Money from Husband to Buy Daughter Bike

Should spouses always share money?

Money can be a contentious issue in relationships , and can cause a lot of problems. For some, it's very uncomfortable to talk about money, and for others, money is all they care about.

This can especially be the case in marriages, where money is listed as one of the top reasons why couples have conflict or fight. And in the more severe cases, one of the reasons they choose to get divorced.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman is accused of stealing money from her husband in order to buy a bike for her daughter, and she feels justified in doing so.

A Reddit post published on August 3rd, reported on by Sara Santora from Newsweek , has gone viral with 8,000 upvotes and 1,600 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she and her husband aren't doing very well financially. With that said, he still decided to buy his 13-year-old daughter, the author's stepdaughter, a $200 bike.

But conflict began to arise when the author's own 11-year-old daughter liked the bike and asked her stepsister if she could try a few rounds on it. The step-sister said 'no', which is understandable considering how much she loved her new bicycle.

However, the author adds that even as her stepdaughter got bored of the bike, she still refused to share it with the 11-year-old. Despite asking again, the stepsister was adamant that the author's daughter could not use the bike no matter what, and that she'd ‘rather destroy it’ rather than let the little girl use it.

Favoritism in parenting will backfire.

These harsh words from the stepsister hit the 11-year-old hard. The little girl was also fiercely upset because her stepfather had apparently called her an 'entitled brat' when she got upset about not being able to try the bike. When the author confronted her husband about this, he told her that if her daughter wanted a bike so bad, she should go buy one for her instead.

And so, the author took his words to heart and went ahead and bought a bike for her daughter using the money that she was saving for her husband's birthday present. When her husband learned that she had done this, he yelled that she shouldn't have touched his gift money, and accused her of ‘stealing the watch’ he wanted her to purchase for his birthday.

What do you think? Should the author have not used the money she was saving for her husband's birthday party to buy the bike, even though he told her to go ahead and buy her daughter one? Or is the husband just getting a taste of his own medicine, and it's ridiculous for him to accuse his wife of 'stealing' from him when the money was meant to be a gift?