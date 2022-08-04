Widow Refuses to Let Brother Meet Newborn Baby

Gillian Sisley

Should family ever be kept from meeting new additions?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Z6i9_0h4zjCb900
Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

While death is devastating and awful, it is unfortunately also a reality of being a human being. All of us will experience this at some point in our lives.

With that said, the most tragic thing is when someone dies far too young, and under tragic circumstances. The people they leave behind are the ones who suffer most.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a new mother refuses to let her brother meet her newborn baby after he suggested she abort the child when her husband passed away.

Should family ever be kept from meeting new additions?

A Reddit post published on August 2nd, reported on by Rebecca Flood from Newsweek, has gone viral with an impressive 17,500 upvotes in 2000 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she is a new mother, which she is overjoyed about. However, she tragically lost her husband in a car crash when she was just 4 months pregnant.

She goes on to explain that her family fully supported her during her pregnancy, and that she moved in with them a month after the death of her husband. However, it is a certain family member's lack of support that is the issue of this story.

At her husband's funeral, her older brother asked if he could speak with her for a moment. He then asked if she was sure she wanted to go through with the pregnancy. She was horrified that he would even ask this, and he replied that she should 'make the right decision, not an emotional decision, and reconsider having her son'.

He then went on with his deeply offensive rant by stating that she would be a single and widowed mom, which would be considered 'too much baggage' for many men to date. The author immediately became enraged with her brother and kicked him out of the funeral.

It is important to tread lightly around those who are grieving.

Under extreme emotional duress, the author was understandably very upset that her brother would suggest that she terminate the pregnancy simply because her husband had passed away.

The child has since been born and is a few weeks old, and the author is refusing to let her brother meet his new nephew. The rest of the family was very happy and welcoming the child, and her parents asked if she would let her brother come meet his nephew, but she absolutely refused.

Her parents then told her that she was 'making a huge mistake by robbing her son of a loving future with his uncle', and that she shouldn't let her emotions dictate her decision. Extended family is now pressuring her to let her brother see his nephew, even stating that keeping them apart would have 'made her husband upset if he saw it'.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to refuse to let her brother meet his nephew, considering he suggested that she terminate the pregnancy after the death of her husband? Or is she truly too emotional to be making this decision, and the family is right in that it will be damaging to her son if he does not have a relationship with his uncle?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Parents# Psychology# Pregnancy# Social Media# Children

Comments / 68

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
99111 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Split House Expenses with ‘Rich’ Boyfriend

Should the partner who makes more money pay for more expenses?. Money can be a very tricky subject for a lot of couples, and is often one of the biggest points of conflict between romantic partners.

Read full story
25 comments

Dad-to-Be Refuses to Pay for iPhone Broken During 'Prank'

Pranks can be a contentious issue for some. While there are people who think that pranks are hilarious and like to pull them all the time, there are many others who find them annoying and even borderline harassing.

Read full story
14 comments

Woman 'Steals' Money from Husband to Buy Daughter Bike

Money can be a contentious issue in relationships, and can cause a lot of problems. For some, it's very uncomfortable to talk about money, and for others, money is all they care about.

Read full story
8 comments

Man Refuses to Buy Fly First Class Plane Ticket for Wife

With travel underway again, many are looking forward to taking their next vacation and getting out to see the world. That said, flying on airplanes isn't as comfortable as it used to be, especially as seats have been shrinking and add-ons are removed. For some, flying is a very uncomfortable experience.

Read full story
25 comments

Man Refuses to Console Pregnant Wife Crying Over Soup

Should a spouse be more compassionate when their partner is pregnant?. Pregnancy takes a real toll on the body, so before someone jumps into that decision, they need to be entirely sure that they want to go ahead.

Read full story
17 comments

Father Accuses Teacher of Being 'Dumb' for Book Assignment

How much say should parents have in their children’s public education?. It's no secret that teachers feel seriously underappreciated in the United States, and also feel that they're not receiving a salary that aligns with the amount of work and dedication they put into their students.

Read full story
327 comments

Man Refuses to Help 'Heavily Pregnant' Wife with House Chores

Should a partner pitch in to help a spouse who is carrying their unborn child?. The decision to start having children is not one that should be taken lightly, and if a couple is setting out to embark on this journey, they should really be sure that they want it.

Read full story
42 comments

Mom Uninvites Daughter from Wedding for Looking ‘Too Much’ Like Ex-Husband

Should children be punished for the sins of their parents?. After so many delays to weddings due to the pandemic, it's easy to understand that there are many couples who are anxiously excited to finally tie the knot.

Read full story
96 comments

Dad Refuses to Pay Tuition for Daughter After Covering Funds for Stepson

It's no secret that affording higher education in the United States is a big topic of interest among politicians and the public. In most cases, higher education is so inaccessible that many are not able to access it without going into crippling debt. The current US student loan debt sits at $1.75 trillion nationwide, with over 48 million borrowers.

Read full story
61 comments

Father Refuses to Exclude Son from Family Vacation

Should some kids be left at home when going on holiday?. When someone chooses to have children, it's only natural that they may get along better with one child over another. However, that does not justify instances of favoritism.

Read full story
457 comments

Parents Furious After Learning Daughter Eloped on Facebook

Should parents ever be excluded from milestones in their children’s lives?. Being a parent is considered one of the harder jobs in the world, and it's one that never stops. Even if your children are adults, you will always be a parent.

Read full story
23 comments

Man Furious After Prank Pregnancy Announcement

The purpose of a prank is to make people laugh and have some innocent fun. However, some can take pranks a little too far, and head into the territory of crossing the line between funny and just plain cruel.

Read full story
40 comments

Wife Refuses to Share $1.3 Million Inheritance with Girlfriend of Husband

Should a spouse ever have to share their inheritance with their partner’s mistress?. Marriage can get really messy and complicated. It's not easy to commit to a lifetime of marriage, and thus committing to a lifetime of navigating complex situations with another person.

Read full story
1083 comments

17-Year-Old Enraged By Parents' Attempt to Sabotage Sister's Relationship

Should parents intervene in their children’s romantic relationships if they don’t approve?. It's difficult out there in the dating world. For one thing, it's hard to find someone who you can be compatible with, but it's even more difficult to find someone that your family members and parents will approve of.

Read full story
281 comments

Man Refuses to Buy New Cars for Sons After Buying Car for Daughter

Being a teenager isn't an easy time. Teens are dealing with a lot of hormones and changes in their bodies, and it can be pretty overwhelming. And for most teens, 16 years old is a rite of passage. One of the biggest reasons is because a person can start driving when they're 16. For some very lucky teens, this may even mean that they get their first car.

Read full story
139 comments

Mom Enraged After Family Trashes Entire House

Is it solely a wife's responsibility to keep a clean home?. It's 2022, which means that old and outdated stereotypes about gender roles are pretty well something that should be left in the past. With that said, even if that is the case, there are still those who leave a lot of extra labor on the plates of women.

Read full story
48 comments

Pregnant Woman Refuses to Give Baby Last Name of Father

Should a child always be given the last name of their dad?. When a couple decides that they want to start a family and have a child, this can be a very nerve-racking but also exciting time in their lives. There are a lot of things to plan and a lot of details to iron out.

Read full story
289 comments

Woman Refuses to Let 'Affair Child' of Husband Visit

Does a person have a responsibility to bond with the child their spouse had through an affair?. Marriage isn't an easy relationship to maintain and navigate throughout the years. It takes a lot of dedication, patience, and a willingness to grow together to make it work.

Read full story
561 comments

Wife Decides to Divorce Husband After Cancer Diagnosis

Is it ever okay to divorce a spouse over sickness?. Discovering that a loved one has a sickness that could potentially be fatal is one of the most heartbreaking realities there is.

Read full story
556 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy