Widow Refuses to Let Brother Meet Newborn Baby

Should family ever be kept from meeting new additions?

While death is devastating and awful , it is unfortunately also a reality of being a human being. All of us will experience this at some point in our lives.

With that said, the most tragic thing is when someone dies far too young, and under tragic circumstances. The people they leave behind are the ones who suffer most.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a new mother refuses to let her brother meet her newborn baby after he suggested she abort the child when her husband passed away.

A Reddit post published on August 2nd, reported on by Rebecca Flood from Newsweek , has gone viral with an impressive 17,500 upvotes in 2000 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she is a new mother, which she is overjoyed about. However, she tragically lost her husband in a car crash when she was just 4 months pregnant.

She goes on to explain that her family fully supported her during her pregnancy, and that she moved in with them a month after the death of her husband. However, it is a certain family member's lack of support that is the issue of this story.

At her husband's funeral, her older brother asked if he could speak with her for a moment. He then asked if she was sure she wanted to go through with the pregnancy. She was horrified that he would even ask this, and he replied that she should 'make the right decision, not an emotional decision, and reconsider having her son'.

He then went on with his deeply offensive rant by stating that she would be a single and widowed mom, which would be considered 'too much baggage' for many men to date. The author immediately became enraged with her brother and kicked him out of the funeral.

It is important to tread lightly around those who are grieving.

Under extreme emotional duress, the author was understandably very upset that her brother would suggest that she terminate the pregnancy simply because her husband had passed away.

The child has since been born and is a few weeks old, and the author is refusing to let her brother meet his new nephew. The rest of the family was very happy and welcoming the child, and her parents asked if she would let her brother come meet his nephew, but she absolutely refused.

Her parents then told her that she was 'making a huge mistake by robbing her son of a loving future with his uncle', and that she shouldn't let her emotions dictate her decision. Extended family is now pressuring her to let her brother see his nephew, even stating that keeping them apart would have 'made her husband upset if he saw it'.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to refuse to let her brother meet his nephew, considering he suggested that she terminate the pregnancy after the death of her husband? Or is she truly too emotional to be making this decision, and the family is right in that it will be damaging to her son if he does not have a relationship with his uncle?