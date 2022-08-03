Mom Uninvites Daughter from Wedding for Looking ‘Too Much’ Like Ex-Husband

Should children be punished for the sins of their parents?

After so many delays to weddings due to the pandemic , it's easy to understand that there are many couples who are anxiously excited to finally tie the knot.

However, after so much time waiting, those same couples may be trying to recreate what they believe to be the 'perfect wedding' to make up for the delays and cancellations. And with this dream of 'perfection', there can be a lot of hurt feelings along the way.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother kicks her daughter out of her wedding after the groom decides he doesn't want his stepdaughter there because he hates his stepdaughter's father.

A Reddit post published on August 1st, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek , has gone viral with 14,400 upvotes and 1,500 comments.

The author—15 years old—begins her post by explaining that her mom is set to get married soon, and the author is her mother's only daughter from her previous marriage—though she also has several sons. Her mother also shares three daughters (6-year-old triplets) with her current fiancé.

The mother has been planning the wedding for the last 2 months since getting engaged a year ago, and intentionally was planning to set the wedding date a day before the author's birthday. The author's mom always said that they would go on their honeymoon afterward so that she'd be there to celebrate her daughter's birthday, and was even planning a party for it.

The author was set to be the flower girl for the wedding, but during a recent discussion of bridesmaid's dresses, the author asked her mom when they were going to go look for her dress. That was when the mom looked at her, with a disappointed look on her face, and said 'We'll talk about it later'.

A few hours later, the author's mom bluntly told her that the author would no longer be the flower girl in the wedding, but rather the groom wanted their 3 daughters to be the flower girls instead.

Is it unforgivable to exclude your child from your own wedding?

It was later clarified that the fact that the author looks ‘too much like her father’, and that has been ‘causing strain’ between the married-couple-to-be. Shockingly, for that reason, the groom does not want her to be part of the wedding.

Even worse though, several days later when the author inquired with her mom about the dress situation again, her mother told her that she was ‘no longer invited to the wedding’ because it would ‘upset her fiance’ to have someone there from a previous marriage who looked so much like the bride's ex-husband. She also dropped the bomb that the celebration for the author's birthday, which is the day after the wedding, has been cancelled because the groom wants to go away for their honeymoon ‘right away’.

The author then got in a screaming match with her mother, calling her out for her favoritism because she looked too much like her dad. The groom then kicked her out of their house. The author's brothers found out what happened and they are now refusing to go to the wedding because their little sister was uninvited from it, which upset the mother a lot.

What do you think? Is it reasonable for the mother to uninvite her daughter from her wedding because the groom doesn't like the author's dad, and she looks too much like him? Or is all of this completely ridiculous, the bride is a horrible mother, and the author is better off to cut ties with her mother entirely?