Dad Refuses to Pay Tuition for Daughter After Covering Funds for Stepson

Should children always be treated equally?

It's no secret that affording higher education in the United States is a big topic of interest among politicians and the public.

In most cases, higher education is so inaccessible that many are not able to access it without going into crippling debt. The current US student loan debt sits at $1.75 trillion nationwide , with over 48 million borrowers .

These realities are highlighted in a recent online post in which a father pays for his stepson's college tuition in full, while refusing to cover his biological daughter's tuition.

Should children always be treated equally?

A Reddit post published on August 1st, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with 8,000 upvotes and 3,400 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he is the father of two. He had his biological daughter when he and his ex-girlfriend were both 18, and he's never really had much of a relationship with her.

He also explains that he's always questioned the paternity of his daughter, wondering if he's really her biological dad. Despite his suspicions, he claims he was ‘pressured’ into giving his daughter his last name, as well as paying for a portion of her child care since she was a toddler.

His daughter's mother also started ‘hating him’ ever since their daughter turned seven, because he married another woman who brought a stepson into his life who was the same age as his daughter. He raised his stepson as if he was his own, since his biological father was not in the picture, and considers his stepson to be his own son, while his stepson considers him to be his dad.

How should funds be dispersed between multiple children?

The author's stepson was going to college this past year, and he didn't hesitate to completely pay for his education. However, his daughter's mother got incredibly angry and called him out because he hadn't done the same thing for his daughter.

His daughter is also going to college this year, and her mom didn't have enough money to pay for her tuition in full, so to avoid going into debt she worked to pay for it. The author's family is now calling him out for favoritism, and shaming him for not treating his daughter the same as a stepson.

What do you think? Was the author entirely justified to only pay for his stepson's education, but not his daughter's? Or is this a clear case of favoritism, and if he wants to be a good father he should be treating both of his children equally?