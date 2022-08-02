Father Refuses to Exclude Son from Family Vacation

Should some kids be left at home when going on holiday?

When someone chooses to have children, it's only natural that they may get along better with one child over another. However, that does not justify instances of favoritism .

Psychologists indicate that favoritism can be detrimental to a child's health, if that child is the one that is often looked over and is not the favorite. This can lead to mental health struggles down the road, well into adulthood.

These realities were highlighted in a recent post in which a mother wants to leave her son home from a family vacation, and the father refuses to entertain this idea.

A Reddit post published on August 1st, reported on by Leonie Helm from Newsweek , has gone viral with an incredible 31,500 upvotes and 3,300 comments.

The author begins this post by explaining that his 13-year-old son was invited by a friend's family to go to Disney World with them for a birthday party. However, the mother was reluctant to let their son go because his 9-year-old sister had not been invited, and the sister loves Disney.

The father argued that because the son was invited by a friend, he should not be excluded from going. He also explained to his wife that the two children will have different opportunities in life, and they need to set a precedent now in case the situation becomes reversed down the road.

The author ultimately felt that refusing to let their son go to Disney World solely because his sister could not join him would be punishing both children needlessly, at which point the mother agreed.

People won't always be treated equally in life.

The author goes on to explain that the older brother came back from Disney World with plenty of souvenirs for his little sister, but when she saw them she burst into tears and became upset that she didn't get to go herself.

That was when the author's wife said that they had made a huge mistake by letting their son go without a sister, and then the mother made a surprising suggestion. She suggested that they leave their son behind for an upcoming family vacation to 'even the score'. The author absolutely refused, telling his wife this was ridiculous and he was not going to favor one child over the other.

What do you think? Is the author right in that not being invited to a birthday party is not comparable to being left out of a family vacation, and so his wife shouldn't even entertain this idea? Or is the wife correct in that they should be 'evening the score' for their children by excluding their son from their holiday?