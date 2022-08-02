Parents Furious After Learning Daughter Eloped on Facebook

Should parents ever be excluded from milestones in their children’s lives?

Being a parent is considered one of the harder jobs in the world , and it's one that never stops. Even if your children are adults, you will always be a parent.

With that said, even if a parent feels that they know best for their child, they have to give their children room to be individuals and make their own choices. Even if these choices are not the ones that their parent would prefer.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a set of parents are horrified to learn from a Facebook update that their daughter got eloped, and they weren't invited to the ceremony.

A Reddit post published on July 31st, reported on by Anders Anglesey from Newsweek , has gone viral with 7,400 upvotes and 1,500 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that he and his wife were recently scrolling through Facebook when they stumbled upon a truly shocking post. The post detailed how their 24-year-old daughter, Toni, had eloped on the weekend.

The author goes on to explain that he and his wife were very hurt because their daughter hadn't even told them that she was getting married. He also explains that they had only met her now-husband one time, and they'd only been dating for a year.

When the parents saw their daughter recently, they told her they ‘needed some space’ because of how upset they were. When she asked why, they went on to explain that it was because she had eloped and not invited them.

Who should get the final say in how a wedding takes place?

Toni was immediately offended, telling her parents that it was her wedding, so she can ‘do whatever she wants to’. Eloping was exactly what she wanted.

The author's wife then told her that it was fine for her to do what she wanted, but there were still consequences to her actions, and her choice to elope had its consequences too. Toni called her parents "unsupportive jerks", and she immediately left the house angry.

What do you think? Are the parents entirely justified in feeling upset and wanting space from their daughter after finding out on Facebook that she'd gotten married? Or does their daughter have the right to get married in whichever fashion she likes, and it wasn't all that important for her to call her parents to let them know that she got married?