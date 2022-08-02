Man Furious After Prank Pregnancy Announcement

When does a prank go too far?

The purpose of a prank is to make people laugh and have some innocent fun. However, some can take pranks a little too far , and head into the territory of crossing the line between funny and just plain cruel.

If a prank makes no one laugh, and instead causes emotional distress, it is no longer a prank. This rather classifies as harassment or bullying .

These realities are highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman pranks her partner by telling him that she's pregnant, resulting in a lot of emotional and psychological distress down the line.

The author begins his post by explaining that he's been with his partner for 5 years now, and he thought that they had a good relationship. With that said, due to an injury he sustained when he was a child, he was made to be infertile. The depth of the trauma he suffered, and his partner was very empathetic toward him.

However, about a year ago, the author's partner and her friend decided to prank him in a way that he believes was cruel rather than funny. He came home from work one day, and his partner was standing there with her friend and multiple pregnancy tests. She told him that she was pregnant.

The author was incredibly overwhelmed, but happy about this news because he thought that despite his very slim chance of being able to have a child of his own, a miracle had happened. However, his partner and her friend began to laugh, and they informed him that the entire thing had been a prank.

Infertility is a heartbreaking struggle for everyone involved.

The author was absolutely devastated, and became visibly upset. His partner was taken aback by his reaction, and immediately apologized for what she did. She said that she thought he knew it was a prank from the get-go–-due to his injury—and she explained that it hadn't been her intention to hurt him.

Then, just a few weeks ago, the author's partner threw a dinner party with her family there. His partner had them play some sort of ‘mystery game’ which resulted in her announcing that she was pregnant. Her family was overjoyed, but the author didn't believe her and assumed it was just another prank.

His partner's family was surprised that he didn't celebrate it all, and that was the moment that he told his partner that she was either 'mentally disturbed' for pulling this prank on him again, or she 'must be cheating on him'. However, this time around it was not a prank, and she truly is pregnant.

The partner is now upset with him for not believing her when she made the announcement, and assuming the worst of her. She's angry with him for ruining her announcement surprise, as well as accusing her of being a cheater in front of her own family.

