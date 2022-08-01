Woman Refuses to Babysit Newborn, Leaves Child Alone for Hours

When does the effort to prove a point go too far?

Childcare has become increasingly more difficult to secure since the beginning of the pandemic. Many parents have turned to family members to bridge the gap in childcare needs.

With that said, certain family members may still not be interested in babysitting under any circumstances. It can cause a lot of issues if there is pressure put on someone to babysit who doesn’t wish to look after children.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman refuses to babysit her newborn nephew, and when she is left with the baby regardless, she attempts to prove a point by leaving the baby alone for hours on end.

A Reddit post published on July 29th, reported on by Matt Keeley from Newsweek , has gone viral with 15,400 upvotes and 3,600 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she is child-free and generally ‘doesn't like kids at all’. However, her sister Amber recently had a baby, and Amber has become very used to family members pitching in to help with the new child.

And as nice as it is to have family show up to help, the author adds that her sister Amber has become rather entitled and 'used to everyone pitching in' to help.

With that said, Amber recently showed up at the author's home unannounced with her baby in tow, and thanked the author for looking after the infant. The author was confused, as she never agreed to look after the baby. That was when her sister said, "We are sisters, family helps family", and just left and walked out the door

What classifies as child abuse?

She was shocked when her sister dropped the baby on her doorstep and just walked away. But rather than bringing her nephew into the house, the author kept her word and simply closed the door, leaving the baby in his carrier in the entryway of her doorstep and ignoring him until her sister returned.

Though the author didn't leave the house, she still left the baby outside her front door and didn't take care of the child in any way. Her sister Amber returned 4 hours later to find her baby exactly where she had left him. He was audibly crying and had a full diaper.

When Amber became angry, the author stated that she made it clear she wasn't looking after the baby and that her sister was ‘lucky she didn't call the police’. Amber retorted by saying that 'not wanting to babysit doesn't mean you don't do it'.

What do you think? Was the author entirely justified to leave her baby nephew on the doorstep and refuse to care for him for 4 hours while her sister was away? Or did she go too far in trying to prove a point, and both she and her sister are guilty of child neglect?