Man Refuses to Buy New Cars for Sons After Buying Car for Daughter

Should children always be treated equally?

Being a teenager isn't an easy time. Teens are dealing with a lot of hormones and changes in their bodies, and it can be pretty overwhelming.

And for most teens, 16 years old is a rite of passage . One of the biggest reasons is because a person can start driving when they're 16. For some very lucky teens, this may even mean that they get their first car.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a father buys his 16-year-old daughter a car for her 16th birthday, without consulting her mother, and then gets in trouble because he didn't buy new cars for his sons as well.

A Reddit post published on July 21st, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with 9,500 upvotes and 1,200 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that when his daughter was born he was worried that they might end up favoring her because she was the only girl, but that ended up being the opposite case. The author's wife clearly favors their sons rather than their daughter.

The father made a concerted effort to try and balance things in the family dynamics, however, he says that the sons still ended up being favored most of the time by his wife. He also adds that for each of his sons' 16th birthdays, he helped them buy their first cars, but made it clear that they had to contribute their own savings as well.

The daughter's 16th birthday just rolled around, and another instance of favoritism took place that broke the father's heart. On the day of the daughter's birthday, one of the sons had a basketball game and the wife made it clear that she was going to go to the game rather than celebrating her daughter's 16th birthday with her.

Favoritism of children can cause lasting mental health struggles.

When the father told his daughter that her mom would be at her brother's basketball game rather than celebrating her birthday, the daughter burst into tears and said she didn't want to do anything to celebrate her birthday anymore.

Heartbroken that her daughter's birthday was being tossed to the side as if it wasn't important, the author did the only thing that he felt could cheer her up. He took her to a car shop and told her to choose whatever car she wanted and he would pay for it in full.

When the wife heard about the situation, she got angry at the author and told him he had 'no right to buy her a car without talking to her', and that it wasn't fair that their daughter got a new car for free when their sons had to contribute their savings money for their first cars.

What do you think? Is the wife right in that the father shouldn't have bought a car in full for their daughter without consulting her first? Or is the father just being a good dad, and making up for his wife's lack of effort as a mother, by making his daughter feel special on her 16th birthday?