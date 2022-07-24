Mom Enraged After Family Trashes Entire House

Is it solely a wife's responsibility to keep a clean home?

It's 2022, which means that old and outdated stereotypes about gender roles are pretty well something that should be left in the past. With that said, even if that is the case, there are still those who leave a lot of extra labor on the plates of women.

This can be especially frustrating when not only children are taking advantage of the free labor of their mother , but the woman's spouse is also actively playing a part in this toxic habit.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother becomes enraged by the dirty state of her home? And after yelling at her daughter and husband, she kicks them out of the house.

A Reddit post published on July 20th, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek , has gone viral with 9,500 upvotes and close to 900 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she was recently offered an opportunity at work to get some extra training which would give her higher qualifications. These qualifications would also come along with higher pay and potentially a promotion. The training was one week long, and was also a 6-hour drive from where she lived, which meant that she had to stay in a hotel for the week.

Because she would be away, the author asked her husband to take care of their 17-year-old daughter and look after the house. She goes on to explain that while her home isn't ever spotless, it's kept relatively clean, mostly by her own efforts.

With that said, when she returned home after her week of training, she was absolutely horrified by the state of the house. The litter boxes were full of excrement, and the house completely smelled of cat feces. Neither the husband nor their daughter had bothered to clean out the litter box.

Even worse, dirty dishes were piling up in the sink, there were muddy footprints all over the carpet, and even food had been rubbed into the sofa cushions and stained them. The house was a complete disaster, and after 1 week of 15-hour training days, the author was too exhausted to get mad so she just sat on the sofa and cried.

Maintaining a household is a team effort.

When the author's husband and daughter finally came downstairs to ‘greet’ her after she was gone for a week, they immediately began to complain that she hadn't started washing the dishes as soon as she walked through the door. The husband then told her that she was acting 'ungrateful' after he 'gave up his time' to look after their daughter for the week.

The author had reached her limit, and immediately screamed at her husband saying that he had 'no right to call her ungrateful' when he left the house in such a disgusting state, and pointed out that because their daughter is 17 she can look after herself.

The author then told her husband and daughter that if they wanted to live like pigs, they could live somewhere else, and she kicked them out of the house. She believes that they went to stay with her in-laws.

What do you think? Was the author entirely justified to react the way she did after seeing the state of the house and her family's comments? Or did the author ask too much of her husband and teen daughter to clean up after themselves while she was gone for a week?