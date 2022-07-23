Pregnant Wife Horrified After Husband Admits He's ‘in Love’ with Her Sister

Is there ever a good time to tell your spouse you’re in love with someone else?

A Reddit post published on July 20th, reported on by Sophie Lloyd from Newsweek , has gone viral with 13,500 upvotes and 1,600 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she is currently pregnant, but while this is meant to be an exciting time, her husband has been acting strangely ever since the author's sister got engaged.

The author goes on the add that she and her sister are incredibly close because they survived an abusive childhood with one another. The sister protected her and was a role model when no adults were there. The author moved in with her sister full time when she was 16, and they haven't seen their parents since.

Things seemed to be going great in life, until her sister started dating a new man. The author's husband expressed his dislike of the new boyfriend, saying that he 'didn't think he was good enough' for the sister. While having dinner one evening, the boyfriend used the opportunity to propose to the author's sister.

Everyone seemed to be incredibly happy, however, after the newly engaged couple left, the author caught her 'tipsy' husband crying in the living room.

Secrets are bound to come to the surface.

She asked her husband what was wrong, and that was when he revealed something incredibly shocking. The author's drunk husband admitted that he had been in love with her sister for many years, even though he knew it was wrong.

He then told his wife that he loved her too, and promised to still be a good husband and father to their unborn child. The author is now unsure as to whether or not she should tell her sister about this revelation, and also whether or not she should stay with her husband after learning that he's in love with her sister.

This dark truth has shaken the couple to their core foundation, and has left the pregnant woman in severe distress. She is unsure as to how to proceed next, because she feels betrayed by her husband's feelings towards her sister, but also wants to keep her family whole.

What do you think? Is this a revelation that can be swept under the rug, and the couple should still be able to stay together and raise their child without issue? Or is this revelation a deal breaker, and has completely destroyed the marriage for good?