Father Refuses to Move Trans Gender Reveal Party for Son

How much should teenagers accommodate the schedules of adults?

Being a teenager is a challenging time, from a physiological and a psychological perspective . Hormones are raging, bodies are changing, and teenagers are learning to discover their own identity and how they fit in the world.

Some of those teens will come out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, and will take the opportunity to celebrate this wonderful announcement . But not everyone sees the importance of celebrating this sort of milestone.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a father refuses to move his son's transgender reveal party in favor of his sister's fifth baby shower, which results in massive family conflict.

A Reddit post published on July 19th, reported on by Matt Keely from Newsweek , has gone viral with 6,400 upvotes and 1,200 comments.

The author goes on to explain that his son came out as transgender a few years ago, and has just fully completed his transition. To celebrate this exciting time, the son told his father that he wanted to have a gender reveal party now that he is officially a man.

The entire family has been invited to this party, although the author clarifies that some members of the family won't show up because they don't approve of the son's decision to transition.

However, the author's sister is also pregnant with her 5th child, and is planning to have a baby shower and gender reveal party for her own unborn child. The trans gender reveal party that the author has organized for his son has a solid date, but the sister's baby shower does not yet have a solid date.

Not everyone understands the importance of LGBTQIA+ acceptance.

Though the author's sister originally RSVPed saying that she could make it to the son's party, she recently called up the author and was angry with him on the phone.

She said that because most of the family are coming to her son's party, and it's the first major party that they're having since covid started, her shower would be an ‘afterthought’. That was when she demanded that the author change the date of his son's trans gender reveal party so that it would fall after the sister's baby shower for her 5th child.

The author flat-out refused to change the date, and the sister accused the author of 'faking a gender reveal party’ because his son isn't actually a baby. The author stood firm in his decision and refused to move the date, resulting in a lot of flack from family members.

What do you think? Is the author being a good father by refusing to move the date to accommodate his sister's 5th baby shower party? Or should the author understand that his sister feels her baby shower is more important than his son's party, so he should try to keep the peace and move the date?