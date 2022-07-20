Mom Calls Police on 19-Year-Old Step-Daughter

Is it ever justified to call the cops on your loved ones?

Divorce is hard on everyone, but it can especially take a big toll on children . If they don't come to terms with their parent's separation, this strife can cause behavioral issues and feelings of resentment.

Behavioral issues can be further enhanced once the child's parents start to date again, and families begin to blend. It's estimated that about 16% of households in the US consist of blended families .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman calls the cops on her boyfriend's 19-year-old daughter for her disrespectful behavior.

A Reddit post published on July 18th, reported on by Sarah Santora from Newsweek , has gone viral with 10,300 upvotes and 1,100 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she herself has an 11-year-old son, and her boyfriend just recently moved in with her a few weeks ago.

The author goes on to explain that her boyfriend has a 19-year-old daughter named Jess who will come and visit on the weekends, and who lives with her mother on weekdays. The author clarifies that she never had any issues with the 19-year-old until the boyfriend moved in with her. That choice has caused Jess to resent the couple’s relationship.

Ultimately, as soon as the boyfriend moved in the 19-year-old became very entitled. She tried to kick the author's 11-year-old son out of his own bedroom so that she could have a room with an attached bathroom. The author states that the teen has also been caught trying to 'parent' her son, despite being told this wasn't her place.

It takes time to adapt to a new blended family.

After several issues arose from the living situation, the author told her boyfriend that if he could not learn to control his daughter, she would have to leave and could no longer stay with them. The author's boyfriend begged to let Jess stay, because she was having problems with her own mother and couldn’t move back there.

The author reiterated to him that Jess needed to be respectful if she wanted to stay, because she would not tolerate herself and her 11-year-old son being treated poorly because a 19-year-old refused to take responsibility for her own actions.

The boyfriend had a chat with his daughter, but that only made things worse. Jess approached the author and told her, “I don't know what game you're playing here but respect is earned, not given, and I will not be granting you respect until you prove to me you deserve it."

This speech was the final straw for the author, and she ultimately told Jess that she had to leave, but Jess refused. It was at that point that the author called Jess's uncle, who is a cop, to come and remove Jess from the premises.

What do you think? Was calling Jess's cop uncle to remove her from the home crossing the line? Or was the author entirely justified to do what she did, as she was being disrespected and her son being bullied in their own home?