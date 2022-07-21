Father Refuses to 'Babysit' His Own Children

Is it really ‘babysitting’ when it’s your own kids?

When a person decides to have a child, they are committing to a life-long responsibility and are solely in charge of ensuring their children are cared for.

With that said, if a person does decide to become a parent, they themselves are agreeing to help raise the children with their partner. A person who doesn't want to actively raise their own kids shouldn't have them, to begin with.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother considers leaving her husband for sleeping all day while he was supposed to be looking after their children, including their infant daughter.

Is it really ‘babysitting’ when it’s your own kids?

A Reddit post published on July 18th, reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek , has gone viral with an impressive 28,200 upvotes and 1,100 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she has two children, and she recently left her kids with her husband so that she could go to work. She was at work for 10 hours, and when she returned home, she was shocked by what she saw.

The author arrived home to find the house messy, with food and garbage everywhere, and her baby daughter was screaming from being so hungry.

Her 8-year-old son then ran up to her, was covered in stains and baby formula, and was crying. He explained that his little sister was crying because she was hungry, and the little boy had tried his best to feed her, but had been unsuccessful.

Relationships take partnership, not neglect.

The author then ran to the nursery to find that her daughter's diaper was full, and she was screaming and crying. The son had done his best to make her some baby formula, but had been unsuccessful.

The 8-year-old went on to explain that he'd been trying to open the door to her and her husband's bedroom, but it was locked and he was in there sleeping. The husband had stayed up all night playing video games, but before the author left for work he promised her that he would stay awake to take care of the kids.

When the author angrily confronted her husband about the situation, he was ‘dumbfounded’ and said, "Oh my bad…I thought they ate before you went to work." The author was so angry that left the house to cool down, and is considering leaving her husband over this.

What do you think? Is the author's response justified, and should she ultimately leave her husband? Or was it an honest mistake, and the father didn't really mean to neglect his six-month-old daughter for 10 hours while he slept off his late night of playing video games?